HARRISBURG – Virus-related deaths and new cases of COVID-19 continue to hit local counties hard as the pandemic worsens in the region.
In the last week alone, Armstrong County reported five additional deaths attributed to coronavirus, while nearby Butler County reported 19 additional deaths.
In Clarion County, one additional virus-related death was reported in the past seven days, raising the county’s death toll from 10 to 11. The number of COVID-19 cases jumped in the past week in Clarion County from 1,025 to 1,366.
With Armstrong County’s virus-related death toll rising in the last week from 42 to 47, the county also saw case numbers surge from 1,848 to 2,180.
Butler County cases leapt from 4,665 to 5,530 as the county’s death toll reached 99.
Venango County reported four additional virus-related deaths in the past week, going from 8 to 12. Venango’s total caseload also rose in the last week, from 1,006 cases to 1,315.
Also in the area, Jefferson County’s death toll increased from 6 to 9 in the last week, as virus cases there rose from 849 to 1,188.
And in Forest County, the death toll also rose from 1 virus-related death to 2, as cases went up from 101 to 139.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that there were 10,170 additional positive cases of COVID-19 across the state, bringing the statewide total to 436,614.
There are 5,421 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, 1,115 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 4,200 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 stood at 14.4 percent.
As of Monday, there were 169 new deaths reported across the state, for a total of 11,542 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, officials said.
In Pennsylvania’s nursing and personal care homes, there are 40,541 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,447 cases among employees, for a total of 47,988 at 1,349 distinct facilities in 66 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 7,447 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 15,766 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are among health care workers.