RIMERSBURG – In their first regular meeting since early March, Rimersburg Borough Council voted Monday night to move ahead with summer paving projects, and to begin looking into a comprehensive parking plan for the community.
Leading off the night’s business as members gathered at the borough building, the council awarded a $14,950 contract to Hager Paving. The bid, which was the lowest of three received, will include tar and chipping of the entire length of Carr Street; Mill Street from Main to Craig streets; Craig Street from Broad to Lawsonham streets; and Eccles Street from behind the Riverside to Mill Street.
The conversation then turned to police enforcement in the borough, as New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky said his department is back enforcing traffic and other duties.
“We’ve seen an uptick in activity already,” he said of the closures being lifted in the area. With more people out, the chief said his department has seen more accidents and other incidents, but cautioned that there is still a bit of a delay in court proceedings.
With regard to enforcement of regulations related to the coronavirus, Malnofsky said his view is that those enforcements are best left to state police.
Police discussions led council into a debate about the four parking spaces in front of Wanda’s Restaurant and Klingensmith’s Drug Store.
Mayor Tim Yeany said he regularly receives complaints from residents about vehicles from Wanda’s taking up one or more of the parking spaces.
While the mayor proposed designating two-hour parking from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Main Street, others suggested making those specific four parking space 10 or 15 minute parking only. That way, they said, people picking up items from the businesses could pull in and pull out in a short time, and the adjacent parking lot could be used for those needing more time in the businesses.
Officials said they would refer the matter to the Street Committee, which will look at updating and combining the borough’s multiple parking-related ordinances into one master ordinance.
Other Business
• Malnofsky said the police department is in the process of setting up a non-profit police association that can be used to raise money and hold events. He said the funds would be used to help curtail the cost of police equipment.
• Councilman Roger Crick suggested the borough needs to look into hiring a part-time secretary when it comes to developing next year’s budget. He said that the new hire could fill in for full-time borough secretary Dana Solida during emergency situations, and help out during busy times.
• The council voted to match Clarion County’s decision to postpone penalty dates for property tax collections.