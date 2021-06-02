NEW BETHLEHEM – It’s road construction season in Pennsylvania, and New Bethlehem Borough officials got into the act recently when they approved a summertime paving project along Penn and Walnut streets.
At their May 18 meeting, borough council members opened bids for the project, awarding the contract to Hager Paving in the amount of $51,759.
Hager was the apparent low-bidder, with two other bids received from IA Construction Corporation in the amount of $72,493.45, and Glenn O. Hawbaker for $59,321.
This year’s project will include blacktop paving along Penn Street from Vine to Walnut streets, and on Walnut Street from Penn Street to Short Street.
The work also includes the addition of six ADA accessible curb ramps in the project area, as well as asphalt curbing on a portion of Walnut Street.
According to the contract with the borough, work is to be completed on or before Aug. 28 this summer.
In other business at the council’s recent meeting, Mayor Gordon Barrows told the group that he is looking into a new emergency notification system, called Nixel, that he hopes can be implemented in the area as part of a partnership among the borough, fire department, school district and other entities.
Barrows noted that while the Redbank Valley School District and the Redbank Valley Municipal Authority each have their own emergency call systems, Nixel can bring them all together with other entities in order to provide emergency alerts to area residents via calls, texts, social media and more.
He said that the cost would be approximately $3,000 per year for 5,000 users in the Redbank Valley area.
The mayor said that the borough and police department would benefit from being a part of the system, and encouraged the borough council to begin thinking about the possibility.
“There’s an obvious need that is here,” Barrows said, noting that it won’t be easy to bring all the possible groups together to share in the program costs. “Getting everybody to work together is always a challenge.”
Council member Sandy Mateer suggested that there could be grant funding available to help with the costs since it would be related to emergency preparedness.
Also at the meeting, newly appointed councilman Colin Sheffer’s motion to rescind the borough’s COVID-19 related disaster declaration was unanimously approved.