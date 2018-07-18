CLARION – Lights! Camera! Action! The spotlight was on Clarion County last week, as crews filmed in and around a few of the county’s most popular landmarks to be highlighted on a new episode of a Pennsylvania Cable Network (PCN) series.
Production crews from PCN and the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) spent Friday, July 13 in Clarion compiling live and still shots of the Clarion County Courthouse, Veterans Memorial Park, the old county jail and Clarion County Historical Society to be featured on the latest installment of “Pennsylvania’s Historic Courthouses” set to air in September.
According to CCAP director of media and public relations Ken Kroski, the concept for “Pennsylvania’s Historic Courthouses” began several years ago when PCN and CCAP decided to team up to create a series that would bring the history, architecture and stories of Pennsylvania courthouses to the homes of state residents.
“PCN and CCAP enjoy the series because it highlights Pennsylvania courthouses that are so diverse,” Kroski said. He noted in its time on the air, the series has highlighted nearly 30 courthouses including those in Armstrong, Venango, Forest, Franklin, Butler and Warren counties. “It not only enables citizens to learn more about the courthouses, but their communities as well.”
While initial preparations for Clarion’s participation began months ago, Kroski said he spent much of the day before the actual filming with county officials planning what shots were needed and who would be delivering the information at what time.
Clarion County’s episode will feature commentary from Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley, and Register and Recorder Greg Mortimer.
“It helps to do the legwork up front,” Kroski said, explaining that the filming process tends to go smoother and everyone is more relaxed when things are planned and prepared ahead of time.
Comparing his role to that of executive producer, Kroski served as the liaison between the county and PCN crew — which consisted of the station’s vice president of field operations and lead videographer Matthew Hall, who worked with the on-air talent, and two other videographers who captured the still shots in, out and around the featured landmarks.
“Matt has been doing this for a long time,” Kroski said, adding that Hall will also play a huge role in the editing of the show. He also noted that Clarion County’s episode will only be the second show in the history of the series to feature drone footage of the scenery. “I think everyone will be pleased with the end result.”
Kroski continued that the collection of five courthouses featured in this season of “Pennsylvania’s Historic Courthouses” are unique in that each one is completely different.
“They all look different and have different histories,” he said. “If someone were to watch all five episodes this season, they would get a pretty good feel for the history of Pennsylvania courthouses.”
The episode of “Pennsylvania’s Historic Courthouses” featuring Clarion County will air on PCN at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13.
Following its network debut, the Clarion County episode will be available to view on the CCAP and Clarion County websites.
For more information on CCAP, or to view other episodes of “Pennsylvania’s Historic Courthouses,” visit www.pacounties.org.
