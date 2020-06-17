CLARION – On a perfect June 11 night, an estimated crowd of 500 gathered on Clarion University’s Becht Hall lawn for a Vigil for Unity and Peace, followed by a peaceful candlelight procession from the campus Bell Tower on Wood Street to Veteran’s Memorial Park across from the county courthouse.
It was a well-behaved crowd that did not riot, loot or bash police. Many crowd members even stopped to shake hands and offer thanks to the police as they marched from Clarion University to Memorial Park.
The vigil’s purpose was to bring awareness to systemic racism that has come to the forefront after national attention. Speakers offered their own perspectives on what is happening and some added a historical perspective.
Speakers included Isaac Leonard, CUP assistant director of admissions/multi-cultural recruitment; Sara Robertson, Riverview Intermediate Unit teacher; Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, CUP president; Brett Whitling, Clarion mayor; Joseph Croskey, Director of Act 101, Educational Opportunities Program; Josh Almes, Keystone High School teacher; Espo Wilcox, disc jockey for C-93 and 94.1 The Goat; Rogers Laugand III, CUP director of Minority Services; and Jake Jacobson, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church, Clarion.
Excerpts from some of the speakers follow:
Joseph Croskey
“America is like a work of art. It is an idea that began over 400 years ago and was a struggle as the original colonies crafted themselves.
“The struggle became more challenging when bravely, the Sons of Liberty, led by Samuel Adams, said, enough is enough. A shot was heard round the world. A revolution was born. A new idea had taken hold in the colonists and they fought to bring this idea into reality. They boldly created this experiment we call a democracy, of the people by the people for the people.
“They declared these words: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.
“America is not yet finished. We can be better together, stronger together, anti-racist together. As I look out, I see that this is America, breathing freely together.”
Isaac Leonard
“My message to you, our beloved students, is simple, yet direct. Discrimination in America is real. Discrimination in America is pervasive. Discrimination in America is evil. You are judged daily simply by the color of your black or brown skin. Your everyday moves and actions are evaluated and critiqued by those who choose to make rash, unfounded judgments about you, your friends, and the company you keep. The way you speak, the way you dress, and the places you visit are all part of someone’s stereotypical beliefs about you, your family, and your entire race. That’s real.
“While we’ve made great progress, systemic racism continues to play a part in the inequalities in education, housing, employment, wealth, representation in leadership positions and our criminal justice system. Racism is what makes us see the worst in others and perpetuate the negative stereotypes placed on an entire group of people. This evil manifests itself in our individual thoughts, and also in the workings of our society itself. Systemic or institutional racism is tough to fight because it is embedded into the fabric of our society, it’s rooted in laws and policies.
“The failure to act to end systemic racism hurts those who are victimized and denies all of us the opportunity to benefit from the gifts of diversity. We need to constantly examine our own hearts and make a consciences effort to be part of the solution in breaking down racial divisions, intolerance, and discrimination. Please, don’t let this just be a moment in time. Let’s not miss this opportunity to act in any small way that we can.”
Brett Whitling
“I am proud of our community coming together in peace to show their support for the unjustified violence happening to the black community. Despite violence breaking out during some peaceful protests, I have faith in the Clarion community and our local law enforcement that their intent to keep the peace is true.”
Josh Almes
“So let tonight be a time of sadness and reflection, but one that does not pretend these are new tragedies. History is repeating itself. This event tonight should not be the last time we consider the pain of injustice in this country, and your feelings of anger, sadness, and grief should push you to continue to do something. Clarion is capable of so much more than providing lip service or optics in the wake of this historical march towards progress.”
A prayer by the
Rev. Jake Jacobson
“God of our weary years. God of our silent tears. You are the light that shines in the darkness that the darkness of this world cannot overcome.
“We have come into your light this night to remember but we find that we have come even more to be healed.
“Healed as individuals. Healed as a community. Healed as a nation.
“Convict in us the dignity and respect that is the birthright of every human creature regardless of the color of their skin. Convict in us the brokenness that we all carry with us that often inflicts itself on others in racism and violence. Convict in us the passion for justice that breaks down the systemic racism in our land.
“Give us eyes to see the beauty of your color pallet. Give us hands to reach across the walls of race that we have built up in this land. Give us feet to stand with those who are victims of injustice. Give us voice to speak the words of those whose voices cannot be heard.
“But now, O God, give us ears to listen.
“Ears to hear the silent screams of your children. Ears to hear the victims of violence at the hands of broken systems. Ears to hear the pain of generations of being treated as less than human. Ears to hear those who cannot breathe.
“For the next 8 minutes and 46 seconds we ask you to bless the offering of our silence that we may hear your healing word and your call to action.
“We offer before you the silence of our hearts in honor of your child, George Floyd, whose breathless silence ignited a fire of renewed awareness of the dis-ease we have become too comfortable with.
“We remember also in our silence all those who have suffered and died systemic and socially-sanctioned deaths.
“Then when our time this night is done, send us forth to be a light to the nation and healers of the breach. Amen.”