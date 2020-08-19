NEW BETHLEHEM – Talk of trying to somehow hold a one-day Peanut Butter Festival in New Bethlehem during the COVID-19 pandemic ended last week as Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce members unanimously voted to cancel the festival for this year.
Despite preliminary plans that were first discussed several months ago that would have seen the annual three-day festival scaled back to one day, the chamber board members on hand for their monthly meeting Aug. 13 felt there was too much at risk to proceed with any event this September.
The discussion about the festival started off in a written letter by board member Tim Murray who said he was no longer interested in pursuing the festival for this year, noting that the holding events right now has become political. He referenced the criticism that has been heaped on the Clarion County Fair for its July event, and said he did not want to see the same thing happen with the chamber’s festival.
Other members noted that due to the need for state approval, there would be no place to hold the festival’s annual parade. And because the one-day event was being planned for Saturday, Sept. 19, there would be no place for the car cruise, since the site normally used, Redbank Chevrolet, is open on Saturdays.
Newly elected chamber president Austin Blose said he agreed with Murray’s letter, and asked how much the chamber had already invested in the event.
Chamber secretary Rich McGarrity said that the chamber had not spent much out of pocket so far, but that there were 15 to 20 vendors and around nine food concessionaires that would need to be refunded.
In questioning by newly appointed chamber board member Rusty Price, Ty Poster said that if the festival is held, the chamber as a whole, along with each board member as individuals, could be named in lawsuits.
Members referenced the reported investigations into the Clarion County Fair, as well as the threats fair board members received since opting to hold the four day event at Redbank Valley Municipal Park.
“If we have to give it up for one year, what are we losing?” Price asked.
Officials said that even if plans for a festival moved forward, the chamber would surely find itself lacking volunteers to run the event, and sponsors to help offset costs, including extra costs for hand-sanitizing stations and extra cleaning.
Chamber vice president Jamie Lefever said there were “so many concerns that outweigh the benefits” of having a festival.
Based on CDC guidelines, Lefever’s motion to cancel all festival events was unanimously approved.
“My motion isn’t about politics, it’s about COVID,” Lefever said.
“The risk is death, and we don’t want that on our shoulders,” board member Gordon Barrows added.
“It’s the professional choice,” Blose said.
Members said that rather than putting the chamber and festival at risk for one year, they would focus on the 2021 Peanut Butter Festival.
“We’re looking for a bigger and better year next year,” Lefever said.
Following the meeting, the chamber released the following statement regarding the cancelation:
“Due to ongoing restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce has regretfully decided to cancel the 2020 Peanut Butter Festival. After much consideration and preparation, this year’s festival cannot operate in a way that’s both safe and fun for our community. We hope that you will join us for some nutty fun next year at the Peanut Butter Festival, Sept. 17-19, 2021. Refunds will be issued to vendors.”
In other business at last week’s chamber meeting, members accepted the resignations of board members Mary Benton and Andrea Truitt, and appointed Shelly Hammond to fill one of the vacancies. Benton’s position as board secretary was also bestowed up Brendon Allison.
Also at the meeting, the group opted not to get involved with a dispute involving the Gumtown Market and a local community garden group. Chamber members said that the Gumtown farm market was not an official chamber event, only that the chamber helped to promote the market.
Additionaly, chamber members agreed that the annual Big Buck Contest could proceed this year, but tabled discussion of the Halloween parade until school officials and Lions Club members can be involved in the decision.