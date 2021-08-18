NEW BETHLEHEM – It’s one month until the Peanut Butter Festival returns to New Bethlehem, and organizers last week said they’re excited to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the annual event.
Especially after having to cancel the festival in 2020.
“Everything is taking shape,” said Gennie Gerow, events coordinator for the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Gerow gave chamber board members an update of festival planning at their Aug. 12 meeting, saying that while work still needs to be done and volunteers are still needed, the pieces to the puzzle are falling into place.
As of last week, Gerow said that a dozen food vendors were lined up to take part in the Sept. 17-19 festival along Water Street and in Gumtown Park, with an additional 23 craft and other vendors also signed up. She said the festival grounds still have room for more, and last minute booth reservations should be made by contacting the chamber office as soon as possible.
Entries are also being sought for the big 25th anniversary parade, Gerow said, noting that entry forms were recently mailed and can also be found on the chamber’s website, with a registration deadline of Aug. 31.
Festivals cannot take place without a large team of volunteers, and Gerow said that people are needed to work two-hour shifts in the chamber’s merchandise tent, as well as for setting up the grounds on Thursday, Sept. 16 and for tear-down on Sunday, Sept. 19.
She noted that the Redbank Valley High School football team had already committed to helping with the set up and tear down days.
It wouldn’t be a Peanut Butter Festival without the peanut butter, and Gerow said everything is lined up for sales of the locally made Smucker’s peanut butter products in the chamber tent during the festival.
Additionally, she said that new festival merchandise has been ordered, including shirts, stickers, magnets, glasses, hats and more.
Gerow also told chamber members that the inflatable carnival will return to the park this year on Saturday and Sunday, with five inflatable attractions that will be available to youngsters with a pay-one-price admission wrist band.
The festival officially kicks off on Friday, Sept. 17 at 4 p.m., with the crowning of the Peanut Butter Festival Queen at 6 p.m. on the stage. Officials said three local girls are contestants in this year’s scholarship event.
Following the crowning, DJ The Outlaw will provide music from 6 to 9 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 18, the festival starts off with the 8 a.m. 5K race, with vendors officially opening at 9 a.m.
Also at 9 a.m., the Peanut Butter Festival Cook Off judging will take place in the Kaminsky building, and the Motorcycle Cruise will get underway from the Presbyterian Church parking lot.
At 11:30 a.m., the eating contest will be held on the festival stage, with the big parade stepping off at 3 p.m.
The evening’s lineup will feature the Route 8 Band from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and 8 to 9:30 p.m., with fireworks over Red Bank Creek at dusk.
Festivities continue on Sunday, Sept. 19, with a community church service in the park at 9:30 a.m., with vendors opening at 10 a.m.
The car cruise will begin at 11 a.m. along Water Street, just as the New Bethlehem Fire Dept. begins serving its chicken barbecue in the park.
The Tractor Show will be held along Water Street from noon to 4 p.m.
Stage performances on Sunday include Dancer’s Studio at 1 p.m., the NBC Barbershop Chorus at 2 p.m. and Jimmy Swogger & Friends at 3 p.m.
Wrapping up the day’s events will be the duck race at 4 p.m. and the announcement of the winner of the Cute As A Peanut contest at 4:30 p.m.
Also during the weekend, the Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a Quilt Show in the former Northwest Bank building along Broad Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday.