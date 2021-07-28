NEW BETHLEHEM – What do you get when you combine a full service bicycle shop with owners that share interests in art and photography?
S&E Wild Studio, which opens Aug. 5 in the New Bethlehem Town Center building along Arch Street.
“I’ve always wanted my own bike shop,” co-owner Shane Yarger said of the new business, adding he and wife, Emily, worked last week to get the shop ready for the grand opening celebration next week.
Shane said he grew up in the Limestone area, but has also called Clarion, Rimersburg and New Bethlehem home over the years.
He met his wife while they were both enrolled at Pittsburgh Technical College, and they lived in Natrona Heights for a bit until moving to Williamsport.
“That’s a big biking town,” Shane said, noting that he worked for Dick’s Sporting Goods where he was a certified bicycle technician.
Now residents of the Fairmount City area, Shane said he was working for Zack’s Restaurant since he moved back to his home area, and that’s when the idea to open a business began to take root.
Restaurant owner Zack Blose helped the Yargers set their direction and develop a business plan for starting their own shop.
Shane Yarger said he was looking for space for a photography and art studio, when he began talking with Town Center owner Sandy Mateer, who said she really would love to see a bicycle shop return to the storefront right along the Redbank Valley Trail.
So, Shane said, the couple decided to combine their passions and open a bicycle shop that also offers photography and artwork.
“Winter is a down season for biking, so that art side will help us through the winter,” Shane said.
On the bike shop side, the Yargers said they will offer new and used bicycles, parts and accessories, and electric bicycles by Ancheer.
“We will have demonstration e-bikes in the shop,” Shane said, noting that all the electric bikes offered will be under 750 watts so that they are all permitted to be used on the nearby trail. “People can come in, try them out and see if they like them.”
Orders for the e-bikes can then be placed, and Yarger said he will assembles the new bikes when they arrive.
The shop will also offer bicycle repairs, tuneups and cleanings.
The Yargers said they want to promote the trails in the area, and would like to encourage more people to use the trail in the winter months, possibly by offering cross country skis and fat-tire bikes that can be used on snow.
“And we’re going to host rides on the trail,” Shane said, explaining that the first Fall Colors Ride is already set for Oct. 12.
The shop will offer both photography and art as well, with Shane offering portrait photography services, and Emily offering her artwork that includes paintings and drawings.
Shane said the photography will include individual and family photo shoots, including baby photos, pet photos and more. He said he eventually would like to add wedding photography services as well.
The couple also plan to set up art booths at the Dayton Fair, Peanut Butter Festival, Autumn Leaf Festival and other events in the region.
With a range of products and services offered at S&E Wild Studio, the Yargers said they wanted to center their brand around the outdoors.
“We didn’t want to brand it just as a bike shop or an art studio,” they said.
The shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday each week.
For the Aug. 5 grand opening, they said that a big event is planned with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., and raffles that will include prizes of a bicycle, a gift card for Zack’s, a free portrait, a one-hour photo shoot and more.