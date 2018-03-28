NEW BETHLEHEM – With a cost estimate that came in higher than expected, New Bethlehem officials last week looked at various options for repairs to the borough-owned Penn Street bridge over Leasure Run.
Council president Sandy Mateer said that while the bridge is still safe and usable, the preventative maintenance work recommended by engineers still needs to be done soon to prevent a larger, more costly project in the future. Still, she said, an estimate from a local company came in “way high” and beyond what the borough could afford at present.
She suggested that the scope of the work could be scaled back, or the borough could seek grant funding to help with the costs.
Others at the meeting felt that because the bulk of the wear-and-tear on the bridge comes from the large trucks that come in and out daily from the J.M. Smucker peanut butter factory, Smucker’s should be asked to help pay for the bridge work.
Councilman Stewart Bain said the borough should talk with Smucker’s since the costs to repair the bridge would be much less than the $1.5 million estimate from several years ago to build a new road off Route 28 to access the factory.
Echoing that sentiment, councilman Ron Geist suggested the council should talk with Smucker’s to inform the company of the situation and to ask for their help.
“They’re kind of stuck as much as we are,” he said.
Council member Lisa Kerle said the borough should not put too much pressure on the peanut butter manufacturer, cautioning that the company could decide to move its plant and its many jobs out of the area.
“We don’t want to go in there all bossy,” she said of meeting with Smucker’s. “We want to work with them because we value their business.”
Mateer said she could meet with company officials about ideas for the bridge. She offered to try to set up a meeting with the company in the near future.
In other business at the March 20 council meeting, members talked about the advantages, as well as the pitfalls, of implementing a rental inspection ordinance in the community.
After local landlords blasted the idea a month ago, Mateer said last week that the borough could opt to instead look at the existing ordinance that deals with dangerous structures to see if it could be modified to do more to encourage property owners to fix up their buildings.
Council member Jennifer Murray agreed, saying the borough should review existing ordinances before adopting new ones.
Mayor Tim Murray said renters already have a lot of options available to them to have landlords make repairs, and added that the borough may want to think twice about getting in the middle of it.
“If the borough gets into policing it, there will be a lot of problems,” he said.
Geist, who has voiced support in the past for a new rental inspection policy, said he has been in contact with Ford City officials, noting that they said landlords now like the rental inspections because it puts everyone on an even footing.
Tim Murray pointed out that the amounts charged for rent in Ford City are much higher than New Bethlehem.
With the focus on rental properties, Mateer said the borough should also look at owner-occupied homes that also are run down and in need of work.
The mayor agreed, saying he would like to see all homeowners held to the same standard.
Geist pointed out that unlike owner-occupied homes, rental properties are a business.
“There’s not a business that exists that isn’t subject to some checks and balances,” he said.
Mateer noted that the borough is a long way from making a decision on the matter, and referred the topic back to the Long Range Planning Committee.
Other Business
• The council expressed its gratitude to Glenn and Brenda Shick who recently purchased and demolished the dilapidated Davidson Building in the heart of the downtown business district. The council credited the Shicks for working with the borough and fire department to coordinate the safe demolition of the building.
• To help keep piles of garbage bags and cans off Broad Street on the night of trash collection, the council said it will ask businesses in the downtown area to begin placing their trash in the back alley instead.
• With goose droppings causing a major problem at the borough’s park area near the bridge, officials recommended testing an anti-goose spray in the area to see if it keeps the geese away. Officials said similar sprays are used at the local high school with success.
• The council hired two part-time police officers, Lauren Savulchak and Robert Baldwin Jr.
