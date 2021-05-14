HARRISBURG – As part of the ongoing public comment period for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study exploring sustainable transportation funding options, a telephone town hall meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 25, at 6 p.m.

The telephone town hall will provide an opportunity to comment on the statewide PEL study in addition to an active virtual public meeting, accessible online through June 1, 2021, at www.penndot.gov/funding.

The public may pre-register for the telephone town hall, but it is not required. There are three ways to join the telephone town hall:

Those who cannot join the telephone opportunity are encouraged to review and participate in the on-demand virtual public meeting that began on April 29. Public comments can be submitted directly from the meeting website or via other comment submission methods, including:

The PEL study, in support of the PennDOT Pathways program, is being conducted to identify near- and long-term alternative funding solutions and establish a methodology for their evaluation. The Transportation Revenue Options Commission (TROC), which was established by Governor Tom Wolf’s Executive Order on March 12, received the draft PEL study and will receive the final version when completed.

For more information about the PennDOT Pathways program, visit www.penndot.gov/funding.

