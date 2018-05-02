CLARION – As springtime brings more foot traffic to local streets and sidewalks, state and local safety officials once again came together at one of Clarion Borough’s busiest intersections to raise awareness of pedestrian safety.
On Thursday, April 26, representatives from the state Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10, Clarion Borough Police and council, and Clarion University Public Safety gathered at the intersection of Wood Street and Eighth Avenue — near Wendy’s — to educate the public and promote pedestrian safety in the borough.
“We don’t want to see anyone get hurt,” PennDOT assistant traffic manager Melissa McFeathers said last week. She explained that because people don’t always follow the rules, events like last week’s serve as a great way to remind pedestrians and motorists of their roles and responsibilities in intersections and crosswalks. “Safety is first and foremost for us. Events like this help bring awareness to the community.”
In fact, in order to spread their message of safety all around town, PennDOT District 10 public information officer Deborah Casadei said that a partnership has formed between PennDOT, the university, borough and local safety officials to host events at different intersections throughout town two times a year.
“Every intersection is different,” Casadei noted, adding that despite the differences, all intersections and crosswalks should be safe places for pedestrians to cross if they are used correctly. “The main thing is for pedestrians and motorists to always be alert.”
John Massa of Clarion University Public Safety agreed with Casadei, expressing his concern with the growing number of distracted pedestrians and motorists he sees every day.
“Many people walk while looking at their phones,” he said, noting that both pedestrians and drivers need to be alert and aware of each other in crosswalks, especially the busier ones. “It’s important to keep your eyes open.”
In a proclamation declaring April 26 as Pedestrian Safety Awareness Day, Clarion Borough Mayor Daniel Parker said that 40 crashes and two fatalities involving pedestrians occurred in the borough between 2013 and 2017.
“Clarion Borough wants to remind motorists and pedestrians to remember the rules and to promote safe pedestrian travel,” Parker said.
He urged motorists to slow down and be alert when approaching crosswalks, make eye contact with crossing pedestrians and give them the right of way, avoid distractions and to never text or drink and drive.
Additionally, the mayor reminded pedestrians to look both ways multiple times before crossing a road, make eye contact with motorists, be visible to drivers at all times, not text or drink and walk, and to always be alert.
When asked if the recurring pedestrian safety events seem to be making a difference in the borough, Clarion Borough Police Chief William Peck IV said he has definitely been noticing a positive impact.
“These events have been putting safety into the minds of pedestrians and drivers,” he said, adding that there have not been any major pedestrian incidents as of late. He said that his department will continue to closely monitor the crosswalks in the borough. “We want everyone to follow the rules.”
