SHIPPENVILLE – The Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a “long, cold winter” ahead, but Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is prepared for the snow well before the first flakes fly.
Last week, the Clarion County PennDOT office in Shippenville hosted its annual winter inspection event to make sure each piece of equipment is snow and ice ready.
“We spend almost two weeks getting the trucks ready, [and] making sure everything is good to go,” said PennDOT assistant manager Vern Slaugenhoup during last Friday’s equipment inspection, which is held each fall in all five District 10 counties — which include Clarion, Armstrong, Jefferson, Butler and Indiana counties.
During these inspections, according to PennDOT officials, equipment managers from each of the five counties in District 10 throughly inspect each piece of winter equipment, including 26 trucks as well as snow plows, salt spreaders and more to make sure there are no deficiencies for the winter months ahead.
“We look at everything to make sure it is road worthy,” said District 10 equipment manager Lynn Ferringer, explaining that among other things inspectors make sure plows are where they need to be, that there are no leaks under the trucks and that all lighting works properly. “We have checklists that have tons of items to look at.”
Once the inspections are complete, the results are discussed and any issues are addressed and fixed before the equipment takes to the roads.
Despite predictions of a hard winter this year, Clarion County equipment manager Brant Cirrincione said that PennDOT plans for the worst possible outcome each year.
“Each year, when we do our salt and skid orders, or we’re prepping the plows, these guys plan for the worst winter every time,” Cirrincione said of his crew members. “That way, the winters that aren’t so bad are a bonus for us.”
In fact, according to Slaugenhoup, the Clarion County PennDOT office has 7,000 tons of salt and 11,000 tons of anti-skid material already on hand. Interstate 80 is treated with straight salt, while the other roads in the county are maintained with a 50/50 mixture of salt and anti-skid.
“Plus, we use over 100,000 gallons of salt brine per year, which is made in-house,” he said, noting that Clarion County PennDOT maintains 1,032 snow-lane miles throughout the county.
With 22 snow-removal routes split between 56 drivers in 26 trucks, Slaugenhoup said PennDOT’s general rule for snow and ice removal starts first with a focus on the I-80 corridor, then moves to the main roads and secondary four-digit routes.
“Our plan is always to get out early,” he said, explaining that PennDOT has a contract with AccuWeather, which keeps them up-to-date on bad weather predictions. “If we know there’s a storm coming, we’ll get out early and pre-treat the roads, which helps us quite a bit.”
In order to further help with road maintenance, PennDOT officials also said that radio operators began manning the phones 24/7 at midnight on Monday, Oct. 28, and truck operators will begin their 24-hour rotations in late November.
“We’ll run three shifts around the clock starting around the week of Thanksgiving,” Slaugenhoup said.
When dealing with winter weather, the PennDOT officials urged motorists to slow down and be cautious of other drivers on snow and ice-covered roads.
“Obviously reduce your speed and be alert,” Ferringer said.
In addition to the inspections, last week’s event also showcased three snowplows recently painted by students in three local school districts as part of PennDOT’s third annual “Paint the Plow” initiative, a community outreach program in which students from all five District 10 counties were invited to customize a working snow blade with artwork representing their school district.
According to PennDOT, the decorated plows will be used in that particular school district’s community depicting a common safety theme, “Don’t Rush on Ice and Slush,” which was selected by the Paint the Plow committee comprised of members from across the state.
“In addition to being visible when in full-service during the winter-weather months, the blades will be used within the school’s community to enhance public awareness, promote safety and foster a greater appreciation of both PennDOT and the school’s art program,” information provided by PennDOT states.
Three school districts in Clarion County participated in Paint the Plow this year — including past participants Redbank Valley and Clarion-Limestone, as well as Union, whose students participated in the initiative for the first time this year. In addition, PennDOT also kept a plow from last year that was decorated by Keystone High School.
“Every one of our counties in District 10 does this,” Ferringer said. “It’s a neat initiative.”
While the decorative plows will be put to use in their local communities, members of the public will be able to vote for their favorite plow in each District 10 county online beginning Nov. 11. More information on where to vote is expected at a later date.