CLARION – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian briefly participated in a public hearing last Thursday hosted by Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson in Clarion, providing testimony on PennDOT’s P3 Major Bridge Initiative before excusing herself for a cabinet meeting with Gov. Tom Wolf.
PennDOT’s P3 Initiative proposes to toll certain bridges to help pay for rehabilitation projects. The North Fork bridges on Interstate 80 in Jefferson County and the Canoe Creek bridges on I-80 in Clarion County are candidates for the initiative.
During her virtual comments which were provided to The Courier Express, Gramian explained that while Pennsylvania has the second highest gas tax in the country, about 74 percent of the highway and bridge funding revenues come from state and gas taxes. She said that Act 89, the Transportation Bill, did not meet the needs defined by the Transportation Funding Advisory Commission, and the needs have grown.
She said that gas taxes have become a less predictive source of revenue, focusing on the increase of electric vehicles.
“These are some of the examples of an unavoidable reality. We must find reliable short- and long-term funding solutions, and I’m very pleased that the governor has established the transportation revenue option commission. I’m honored to serve as the commission’s chair and we had our first meeting last week. The governor’s state goal is to phase out the gas tax,” Gramian said.
She said that based on the current state and federal laws, most potential strategies would require a P3 model, Public-Private Partnership, since they would implement user fees. The first short-term alternative concept from the PennDOT Pathways Program is the Major Bridge P3 Initiative.
“The initiative will replace or rehab major bridges for the design, build, finance, operate, and maintain method of P3 delivery. The projects would pay for themselves with toll revenues… If a bridge wouldn’t generate enough toll revenue at a reasonable toll rate to fund its construction and maintenance it will not be included in this program,” Gramian said. “This project also ensures all uses, whether local or through traffic, contribute fairly to the replacement or the rehabilitation of the bridges based on the usage, while their fuel tax dollars go toward other improvements.”
She said each of the nine candidate bridges are currently undergoing an economic evaluation to ensure it pays for itself through the implementation of the toll rate. PennDOT is also required to conduct public outreach for each of the locations. Gramian said there will be special emphasis placed on the economic impact to the underserved population and direct and indirect impact from possible diversion from tolls.
Gramian then moved onto the positives of the project, turning to the trucking industry that was well represented in the hearing. She mentioned that the high gas tax is often an issue for the trucking industry within the state.
“If we are to move away from this unreliable funding source, solutions like this P3 initiative must be pursued. Freight carriers see the benefit of action and results of inaction,” Gramian said.
She said the state cannot fix the problems with the last century funding models, and that “we are borrowing our way forward.”
She said the program will deliver upward of $2.2 billion of bridge construction for needed projects. Without the P3 initiative, she said the funding would be pulled from other important interstate programs.
Gramian refused to remain on the call beyond her opening remarks, saying that she was meant to be on the cabinet call with Gov. Wolf several minutes prior. She did, however, have two staff members who are working closely on the P3 project attend the hearing to answer questions on her behalf.
“It might be April Fool’s Day, but I’m still shocked that PennDOT’s secretary refused questions from the panel of elected officials and abruptly left the hearing after 15 minutes, claiming that the governor was holding a cabinet meeting. Weeks earlier, the secretary personally made a commitment to me to participate in the hearing. Unfortunately, her performance today has been indicative of PennDOT’s lack of transparency throughout this process. This suggests that public input is truly an afterthought in their misguided bridge tolling proposal. We will be holding additional hearings and provide PennDOT an opportunity to correct the record,” Thompson said in a release later Thursday.
Following Gramian’s testimony, PennDOT Press Secretary Alexis Campbell offered additional information to The Courier Express. Campbell explained that when Gramian agreed to participate in the hearing, she was not provided a date and time until after her participation was announced.
“Wanting to ensure the participants’ questions could be answered, two senior staff members directly involved in the project also joined the hearing. We are disappointed that most of the participants did not give our staff the opportunity to answer their questions. We look forward to responding to the written questions which Congressman Thompson indicated would be forthcoming,” Campbell said.
While a few questions from the witnesses were directed to the senior staff members, most of the government officials on the panel had wanted to speak with the secretary. Many showed a willingness to provide questions to be forwarded to the secretary following the public hearing for a response.