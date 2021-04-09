HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania House of Representatives was in voting session from April 5-7, and the Republican Caucus continued advancing its priorities of providing for an economic recovery, protecting families and reforming government for the benefit of Pennsylvanians, House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) said last week.
Action on economic recovery:
- Passed House Bill 425 and House Bill 427 to help Pennsylvania’s restaurants and liquor license holders maximize the benefits of their liquor licenses.
- Passed House Bill 605 to provide COVID-19 liability protection for Pennsylvania’s businesses.
- Passed House Bill 290 to help local volunteer fire and ambulance services with Small Games of Chance licenses conduct fundraisers during COVID-19.
- Advanced legislation to provide greater economic mobility for health care professionals.
- Furthered work on legislation to help small businesses conduct business during states of emergency.
“As we begin to look past and recover from the economic effects of COVID-19 and related government decisions, House Republicans this week took critical steps to ensure our job creators can reopen safely in earnest,” Benninghoff said. “House Republicans also took the lead in providing additional tools for community first responder organizations to continue to fundraise and remain afloat during these difficult times. They have already done so much for us, and this week we helped make sure state government is there for them.”
Action on protecting families:
- Passed House Bill 464 to update and streamline the requirements of the Family Caregiver Support Act.
- Passed House Bill 521 to make Pennsylvania roads safer by being tougher on repeat DUI offenders.
- Passed House Bill 951 to create a two-year civil liability window for claims of child sexual abuse that are barred due to the statute of limitations.
- Advanced bills out of committee that strengthens safety for those receiving substance abuse or mental health treatment in recovery homes and ensures access to ventilator care.
- Held a hearing on House Bill 19 that would recognize behavioral therapists as an independent profession and provide better access to behavioral therapists’ treatment.
“Providing for the health, safety and welfare of Pennsylvania families is a core function of government and the Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus advanced that effort this week in real and meaningful ways,” Benninghoff said. “As a result of our work this week, Pennsylvania’s roads are on the way to being safer, family caregivers could have more flexibility and streamlined government interaction, and some of our most vulnerable citizens can be afforded additional protection.”
Action on government reform:
- Passed House Bill 39 to provide for recovery audits.
- Advanced House Bill 48 to make the Treasurer’s Transparency Portal permanent.
- Passed House Bill 120 to establish a bipartisan commission to analyze past and projected economic conditions to secure the solvency of the Commonwealth.
- Passed House Bill 335 to make daylight saving time permanent.
- Advanced House Bill 607 to provide better oversight of the Delaware River Toll Bridge Commission.
- Advanced House Bill 664 to allow minors to operate lemonade stands without government interference.
- Passed House Bill 854 to provide for COVID-19 record retention policies.
“Ensuring Pennsylvanians have a government they can be proud of is a key priority of the House Republican Caucus and this week we took several steps to provide greater transparency, accountability and oversight,” Benninghoff said. “Providing transparency and oversight tools helps Pennsylvania taxpayers know state government is working for them and our stewardship of their investment is worthwhile.”