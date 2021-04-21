CLARION – A former U.S. Army colonel who had served in the military for 30 years, including three tours of duty in Iraq during Operation Desert Storm, and then scored a major political victory last November in being elected as Pennsylvania’s treasurer, will be the featured speaker at the annual spring breakfast of the Clarion County Republicans on Friday, April 30, chairman Rick Rathfon has announced.
Stacy Garrity, a native of Bradford County, will fulfill a promise she had made last fall before her plans were changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rathfon said, adding that Garrity scored a major political victory when she defeated incumbent Democrat Joe Torsella for the position.
While serving in Iraq, Garrity earned the nickname of “The Angel of the Desert” or “The Angel of Camp Bucca” for her affection in dealing with the prisoners housed at the camp. She earned two Bronze Stars and the Legion of Merit before retiring in 2016.
The GOP breakfast will be held at the Haskell House on Main Street in Clarion, starting at 8 a.m., Rathfon added, saying tickets are $25, and reservations may be made in advance by contacting Lexis Twentier not later than Monday, April 26. She may be contacted at twentierlexis@gmail.com. Payments for reservations may be made at the breakfast starting at 7:30 a.m., the party chairman said.
In addition to Garrity as the featured speaker, breakfast attendees will also hear comments from Stacy Wallace, candidate for judge of Commonwealth Court, state Sen. Scott Hutchinson of Oil City, state Rep. Donna Oberlander, and other candidates for Clarion County GOP nominations in the election. U.S. Representative Glenn “GT” Thompson has also been invited to share comments, Rathfon added.
Regarding next month’s primary election, the party chairman emphasized that this election will see the selection of the party’s nomination for a host of positions, ranging from the Commonwealth Court to county row offices for sheriff, treasurer and coroner. He added that a “host” of other nominations will be decided for positions including those of township and borough to school boards.
“This election may sometimes be referred to an ‘off-year’ election because it does not include national positions, governors, senators, etc. A more accurate description would point out that this election features so many elective positions which reflect very close ones to the electorate,” he said. “For example, what governmental position has the potential to have more direct influence on our property taxes than decisions made by school boards? The nominations to be decided on May 18 may actually see men and women you know being placed in leadership roles at the local levels.”
The county-wide positions for which nominations are to be made are for coroner, where Daniel Shingledecker is seeking a full term after filling in for the late Randall Stom, and for county treasurer, where Karyn Montana, who was appointed to that post after the resignation of Tom McConnell. Incumbent three-term sheriff Rex Munsee is not seeking a fourth four-year term, and the only GOP hopeful to file for nomination for that post is Shawn Zerfoss.