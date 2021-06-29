NEW BETHLEHEM – Big crowds, big prizes and a big day for New Bethlehem as people flocked into town last Friday for the return of Customer Appreciation Day.
After the Redbank Valley Chamber of Commerce was forced to cancel the event last year due to the pandemic, Mother Nature helped bring the people back this year.
“The weather was beautiful. It was a perfect day,” organizer Laura Neiswonger said. “It was an overwhelming success.”
The event’s passport promotion — which took visitors to 50 stops at downtown businesses and vendors set up in the municipal parking lot and Gumtown Park — ended with more then 200 completed passports turned in at the end of the day.
The grand prize winner — who received a two-night stay in a cabin at the Brick House Bed and Breakfast plus meals from Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant — was Tammy Brown.
The winner of the big screen television was Lucy Kirk. And the winner of the children’s grand prize of a skating party at Redbank Valley Municipal Park was Serena Nolan.
Neiswonger said that the prizes were a big draw, and that she saw many new faces in town in addition to the local residents who support the event year after year.
“We were steady all day,” she said. “Everybody seemed to have a good time.”
More than anything, Neiswonger said it was great to be back and to see so many people in the downtown area.
“We look forward to doing it again next year,” she said, thanking all the sponsors and prize donors who made the event possible.
