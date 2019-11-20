NEW BETHLEHEM – Nearly 200 hunters braved brisk temperatures in hopes of bagging their daily limit of game birds during a two-day event last week in Clarion County.
Orchestrated by North Central Pennsylvania Pheasants Forever No. 630, Ridgway, the event played out at Delp’s Hunting Ground in Porter Township near New Bethlehem. It marked the third annual veterans’ hunt, and age and mobility issues did not keep anyone from the brown November fields.
John Delp, owner of the generations-old farmland, donated the pheasants and the use of his fields for two days. The rest of the year, private and corporate groups pay for the same privilege.
His main business is hatching and raising game birds at his Brookville-based Delp’s Gamebird Hatchery, but found that turning the original family farm into a hunting preserve was a good way to keep the land in some kind of agricultural production.
Thanks to Delp and other generous sponsors throughout the region, the veterans’ hunt is totally free. From food to bird dogs, everything was donated. The hunts began at 7 a.m., making free coffee and doughnuts – necessities at sunrise – followed by a complementary catered lunch.
Larry Haag, the Pheasants Forever No. 630 veterans hunt coordinator, said that more than $14,000 in goods and services were donated this year. Fundraising for the conservation-oriented organization takes place year round in the form of gun raffles and similar activities.
“Veterans do not have to pay anything to participate in this hunt,” he said. “It is one way that we can pay back those who served our country.”
Several of this year’s volunteers were veterans of America’s war on terrorism, with a few traveling from other areas and states to attend the event. Joe Richardson and Joshua Nash drove up from West Virginia, while Michael English made his way from Tennessee. Rob Mitchell came down from Bradford.
The consensus among the four veterans standing around a fire ring was that hunting, or just being in the outdoors, was therapeutic for them. Having taken part in a past hunt, the young men wanted to help other vets enjoy the experience.
“I was up here last year to hunt and thought I would come up this year to help out. I still got some hunting in earlier today,” Richardson said.
Among this group of former military guys, the amount of mud on one’s clothing was a badge of honor. Too-clean jackets and pants were met with suspicion and hoots of laughter.
With many hands making light work, the older veterans were well taken care of. It was a long trek from the registration trailer to the farthest reaches of Delp’s fields, and many hunters were more than happy to ride back down the hill inside a side-by-side ATV.
Delp’s fields were subdivided into eight separate areas, well-defined by muddy and rutted tracks through the remaining cornstalks. Participants were extremely cautious when aiming at birds flushed by the dogs, and there was a prevailing sense of discipline and best hunting practices.
By the end of the day, intense and prancing hunting dogs were running out of steam, too. Weary canines were loaded into the vehicles’ beds by guides and handlers. Their time and effort were also donated.
Along with the thrill of the hunt, participants were treated to a rifle giveaway every hour and various hunting-related door prizes throughout the day.
The Veterans’ Hunt is only one of several regional events that the North Central Pennsylvania Pheasants Forever organization conducts during the year. Its conservation mission dovetails well with outdoor programs for terminally ill children and at-risk youth. Before any of its hunting activities commence, event organizers review hunting safety with both adult and younger hunters, making the outdoors safer for all.