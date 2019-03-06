INDIANA, Pa. – Joe Pittman, Chief of Staff for state Sen. Don White, launched his campaign for state Senate (PA-41) this week, announcing his intention to participate in the upcoming Republican Party of Pennsylvania conferee process.
“One of the greatest honors of my life has been working for Sen. Don White and I congratulate him on a tremendous career in public service. He always put the needs of his constituents first,” Pittman said. “When residents came to his office with an issue, party affiliation never mattered. Serving the residents of the 41st District and attempting to solve issues of concern has been my greatest honor. I am proud of the effort we’ve made to improve the everyday lives of the hard-working men and women in the communities we represented.”
“I am running to continue a legacy of being a committed, problem-solving senator who will place the needs of constituents first. I believe the resolution to our state’s financial issues should be cemented in the belief that we must get government out of the way of job creators by eliminating needless regulations, reducing the tax burden and keeping money where it belongs — in the hands of hardworking Pennsylvanians.”
“We must continue to work to create an environment that promotes the responsible growth and production of our state’s God-given natural gas and coal resources. If elected, I will also focus on improving workforce development efforts to ensure our children have skills necessary to meet the demands of the new energy and manufacturing economy, providing rural communities with reliable access to broadband and natural gas service, and rehabilitating our existing infrastructure are all keys to making sure opportunities exist for families in the region.”
Pittman believes his experience makes him the best candidate to serve the people of the 41st District. “Beyond my experience as Sen. White’s Chief of Staff, I have been active and engaged in our community in many ways,” Pittman said. “As a husband and father, I am invested in making western Pennsylvania a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”
Raised in Hillsdale, Indiana County, Pittman’s parents John and Mary Ann (Yevchak) instilled in him the Western Pennsylvania values of God, family and country as well as the work ethic and sense of personal responsibility common to the communities of Armstrong, Butler, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.
Pittman’s desire for public service began at a young age. When he turned 18, he immediately registered to vote and was appointed to serve as a Republican committeeman for Montgomery Township. After graduating from Purchase Line High School in 1995, he was appointed at age 18 to serve as a member of the Purchase Line School Board. Elected to a full term in 1997, he continued his board service until his graduation from Penn State in December 1998.
After working briefly in Bedford County, Pittman returned home to coordinate the grassroots for the successful campaign of Sen. Don White in 2000. Upon taking office, White named Pittman as his Chief of Staff, a position he held throughout White’s tenure.
Growing up and working in rural western Pennsylvania, Pittman said he uniquely understands not just the challenges faced by the region, but also the opportunities available to make its communities safe places to live, work, play and raise families.
Pittman’s wife, Gina (DiMaio), was raised in Rural Valley (Armstrong County). They have four children — Joe Jr., Sam and twin girls, Rosie and Frannie. They are members of the St. Thomas More University Parish in Indiana.
The candidate is a life member of the NRA, member of the Indiana County Republican Committee, Ford City Sportsmen’s Association, William Penn Association No. 88, and the Indiana-Franklin Lodge No. 313. He currently serves as a board member of the Purchase Line Red Dragon Foundation whose mission is to provide scholarships to Purchase Line graduates. He is also a member of the United Way of Indiana County Board of Directors and recently chaired the successful 2018 annual campaign, helping to raise more than $726,000 to benefit various community-based programs throughout Indiana County.
