INDIANA – State Sen. Joe Pittman (R-Indiana), announced this week his intention to seek a full term serving the residents of the 41st Senatorial District which includes all of Armstrong and Indiana counties as well as portions of Butler and Westmoreland counties.
“Just eight months ago, the voters of the 41st District gave me the honor of completing the remainder of Sen. Don White’s term,” said Pittman who served as White’s Chief of Staff. “Sen. White always put the needs of his constituents first and since taking office I have made that my number one priority.
“When residents seek the assistance of my office, party affiliation is never what matters — attempting to solve the problem always matters. I am proud of the effort my staff and I make to improve the everyday lives of the hard-working men and women in the communities we represent.”
Pittman also made clear his continued emphasis will be to improve the economy and quality of life for all the communities he represents.
“We must continue to create an environment that promotes the responsible growth and production of our state’s God-given natural gas and coal resources while improving workforce development efforts to ensure our children have skills necessary to meet the demands of the new energy and manufacturing economy.
“As a husband and father, I am invested in making western Pennsylvania a great place to live, work, and raise a family,” said Pittman. “Improving economic opportunities for families in our region is of critical importance. As senator, I’ve taken a lead role in the fight to protect the family sustaining jobs available through the responsible production of electricity and natural resources.” Senator Pittman has introduced legislation — SB 950 — to ensure Governor Wolf’s announced effort to impose a carbon tax on the production of electricity does not occur without legislative approval. Western Pennsylvania is home to thousands of family sustaining jobs that result from the production of affordable electricity and these jobs are at risk of elimination due to Governor Wolf’s energy tax plan.
“I have also worked to make funding for both our State Police and roadways a top priority,” said Pittman, who has introduced SB 858, legislation designed to ensure funds intended to be used for highway repairs are not diverted to pay for State Police operations. His legislation would ensure the State Police are properly supported through the General Fund. “Public safety should be our number one priority,” said Pittman. “That means we must make sure both our State Police troopers and highway maintenance projects receive the funding necessary to protect our citizens and ensure safe, smooth roadways for the traveling public.”
“I am eager to promote efforts to expand cellular and broadband service to our communities, enhance public water and sewage infrastructure and work with community partners to create comprehensive solutions to the drug epidemic. We must also come to terms with the endless debate over the future of the archaic school property tax system which I believe must be eliminated,” concluded Pittman. “I love the 41st District and respectfully ask its residents for their support to serve a four year term in the state Senate and work full time to address our most pressing needs.”
Raised in Hillsdale, Indiana County, Pittman’s parents John and Mary Ann (Yevchak) instilled in him the western Pennsylvania values of God, family, and country, as well as the work ethic and sense of personal responsibility common to the communities of Armstrong, Butler, Indiana, and Westmoreland Counties.
Pittman currently serves as the Vice Chair of the Senate Environmental Resources and Energy Committee as well as a member of the Appropriations, Banking and Insurance, Communications and Technology, Game and Fish, and Judiciary Committees. He is also a member of the PENNVEST Board of Directors, which is responsible for funding various public water, waste water and storm water projects across the Commonwealth.
His wife, Gina (DiMaio), was raised in Rural Valley (Armstrong County). They have four children: Joe Jr., Sam, and twin girls Rosie and Frannie. The Pittman family are members of the St. Thomas More University Parish in Indiana.
Pittman is a life member of the NRA, member of the Indiana County Republican Committee, Ford City Sportsmen’s Association, William Penn Association No. 88, and the Indiana-Franklin Lodge 313. He currently serves as a board member of the Purchase Line Red Dragon Foundation whose mission is to provide scholarships to Purchase Line graduates. Joe is also a member of the United Way of Indiana County Board of Directors.