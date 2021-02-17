KITTANNING – Former Armstrong County Sheriff Captain and Chief County Detective Frank Pitzer has announced his candidacy for Armstrong County Sheriff in the upcoming 2021 primary election.
Pitzer currently serves under the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a Protective Service Officer. In that position, Pitzer has trained with top agents in the country providing security in all federal facilities to include the FBI, ATF, IRS and Immigration Services.
The candidate also serves as a part-time lieutenant in charge for the West Kittanning Borough Police Department.
Pitzer has nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience. In the field, he has been recognized for his long service as coordinator for the Armstrong County Narcotics Enforcement Team, better known as ARMNET.
Additionally, Pitzer has served as a member of the Board of Directors for the ARC Manor Rehabilitation Facility, receiving several Letters of Commendation for his actions as a law enforcement officer to include the nomination for Police Officer of the Year Award (John Radcliff Award from the Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW).
If elected, Pitzer said he would “use his leadership and experience to make the Armstrong County Sheriff’s office the best in the state.”
He said he has also strived “to earn the trust and respect of our county’s youth and will work to expand the Drug Awareness message.”
“As sheriff, I want to focus on making Armstrong County the best place to raise a family,” he said.