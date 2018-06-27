CLARION – Upgrades are on the way for the Clarion County Park as county officials announced earlier this week initial plans which include the incorporation of new playground equipment and restroom facilities at the Paint Township park.
“This will be a valuable asset for the community,” county resident and Siegel Insurance agent Kris Cosby said during the Clarion County Commissioners’ meeting on Tuesday, explaining his plans to bring new “all-inclusive” playground equipment to the county park. “I think it’s a worthwhile goal, and hope to have as much cooperation from everyone as possible.”
Cosby said he was inspired to take on the project a couple weeks ago when he noticed the current playground equipment at the park was in need of an update.
“It’s a simple concept,” Cosby said, noting that the new playground equipment from MRC Inc. — a sales representative for PlayCore — would meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, providing use to people of all ages and ability levels. He said that by design, the playground would not only recognize the dignity of every individual, but also nurture the development of physical, emotional and social abilities learned by children through the act of play.
“My goal is to provide the opportunity for all children to play alongside their peers, feel the camaraderie of a group, experience the pride of physical and social achievement, reach their full potential and create a strong connection to their community,” he continued, explaining that the playground could also serve as an attraction for people outside of the county. “Not only does this impact the children of our area...but it also serves to strengthen our economy.”
To help his vision come to life, Cosby said he intends to raise approximately $150,000 for the project with the help of grants and community donations. He spoke of two potential grant opportunities — one through PlayCore, which would provide 50 percent of the equipment cost, and another through the state Department of Community and Economic Development, which would provide up to $250,000 with a 15 percent match.
“I hope to have the commissioners’ full support on this idea, and as much community support as possible,” Cosby said, noting that several community members have already expressed interest in helping with the project.
Not only did Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley express support for the project, Tharan said that Cosby’s plans align with another county park project that the commissioners and Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities officials have been working on — the construction of a brand new ADA compliant restroom facility near the large veterans’ pavilion.
In fact, Tharan unveiled preliminary plans during the June 26 meeting depicting a 28-foot-by-36-foot building — containing both a men’s and women’s restroom, a small concession stand and wrap around porch — in a more centralized location than the park’s current restrooms.
“This will make the restroom facilities easily accessible to all people,” Tharan said, adding that tentative drawings also show the addition of ADA compliant parking around the new building, also in close proximity to the new playground equipment. “I’m sure waiting for the day this all comes together.”
The restroom facility will be funded with MH/DD money.
“We’re very excited about this,” Clarion County MH/DD/EI administrator Nancy Jeannerat said. “We’re happy to participate.”
While Cosby said the timeline for the playground project will depend on grant deadlines and how long it takes to raise the required funding, Tharan projected for the restroom construction to begin within a month or so and be ready for use next year.
“We’d like to see it happen as soon as possible,” Cosby said. “It’s like it’s meant to be.”
Other Business
• Renovation work continues inside the Clarion County Courthouse as Tharan noted that crews recently cleaned out the second-floor law library and preliminary plans to better utilize the space will soon be drawn — including the rearrangement of offices, and the possible addition of attorney-client conference rooms and ADA compliant restrooms.
Estimating work to continue over the next few years, Tharan said other courthouse projects on tap include the renovation of the main court room and the installation of new windows.
• The commissioners approved a contract with Jason Kerle for cleaning services for the new office building of adult probation and District Judge Duane Quinn. The cost of the contract is $150 per week.
• A proclamation recognizing the contributions of the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees (PASR) over the last 80 years, as well as proclaiming June 28 at PASR Day was approved.
• Blaze Hildebrand and Christopher Lauer were hired to fill part-time corrections officer positions at a salary of $10 per hour not to exceed 29 hours per week.
• Authorization was given for Cub Scout Pack No. 51 to use Veterans Memorial Park from noon to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 for the pack’s Cub Scout carnival.
