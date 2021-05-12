EAST BRADY – After the official event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, plans are in the works to revive East Brady’s annual Riverfest for an abbreviated run this summer.
East Brady resident Jason Hall said last week that festival organizers are planning for a one-day Riverfest on Saturday, July 17 in the borough.
“It’s all one-day this year,” Hall told borough council members at their May 4 meeting, explaining that the typical multi-day festival was not feasible this year due to several “different factors,” including the uncertainty regarding crowd restrictions, the possibility of not having a carnival and the hardship experienced by many businesses over the last year. “With everyone going through the hardships, we couldn’t really ask people for donations to help put it on.”
According to Hall, organizers are planning for the majority of this year’s festival to take place in and around the parking lot near Nelson’s Hardware, where crafters and other vendors will set up shop from mid-afternoon until later that evening.
“We talked to Bob [Nelson], and he said that we could set up after he closes at 2 p.m. that day,” Hall said, noting that crafters and vendors will be invited to set up in the parking lot and the adjacent road. “We might do a couple of kids’ games as well.”
In addition, Hall said, a live band will take the stage from 7 to 10 p.m. at the park, followed immediately by a fireworks display.
“Hopefully next year we can get back to a full four-day event,” he said. “We just wanted something [this year] to still bring the community together a little bit.”
Following Hall’s brief presentation, the six council members present — Councilman Jason Sheakley was absent — unanimously approved to close Water Street between Brady and Clarion streets, as well as the portion of Brady Street between Water Street and Kellys Way, pending written consent from the business and home owners along those streets, to accommodate the one-day Riverfest.
In other business during last Tuesday evening’s meeting, borough officials picked up on a discussion from last month’s meeting regarding the possible purchase of a new generator for the community building, utilizing East Brady’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funding.
“The cost of a new generator that will run the entire community center is $45,900,” council president Barb Mortimer said, noting that estimate was provided by Palco, who was recently on site to troubleshoot the borough’s existing generator. “I don’t think they can repair it [the existing generator].”
Mortimer further pointed out that the cost of the new generator is about half of the total allocation of federal COVID relief money East Brady is expected to receive.
The borough is projected to receive a total of $89,574, which will be allocated in two installments of $44,787 — one to come this June with the other following next year.
“It may be something that we want to spend that money on when we...find out exactly what the money can be spent on,” Mortimer said of a new generator, reiterating that a new generator would help with classifying the community building as a “true emergency center.”
Borough secretary Susan Buechele said that while the borough has not yet received any guidance on what the money can be used for, the funding is to be used to help fill in the gaps from revenue lost as a direct result of the pandemic.
“I think that [a generator] would be a very good investment,” Councilman Joe Hillwig added.
No official action was taken on the matter.
Other Business
• Borough officials agreed to team up with a group of residents to split the cost of paving the public portion of Verner Street from Third Avenue to Shady Shores.
Hillwig explained that a previous proposal included covering the roadway in stone.
“These guys stepped in and offered to pay the difference to have [the road] blacktopped,” Hillwig said, noting that the estimate to place the stone was $9,000. “We’re getting a pretty big section of street done for a little less than half of what it would have normally cost.”
• Councilman Justin Wagner was appointed to be East Brady’s representative on the Southern Clarion County Police Association, the non-profit fundraising organization for the New Bethlehem Police Department, which currently offers police protection to East Brady, Rimersburg, Hawthorn and New Bethlehem.
“The police association is the fundraising arm of the whole thing to offset the costs of police equipment,” Mortimer said. “We really appreciate the work that’s done there.”
• The council approved to give the East Brady Area Development Corporation Beautification Committee $100 at Nelson’s Hardware for planting materials, as well as up to $75 towards new planters.
• After advertising and receiving bids, council members authorized the sale of a 2001 Ford ambulance for $1,201, and a 2004 Ford truck with a spreader and plow for $2,600.