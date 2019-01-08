RIMERSBURG – In their first meeting of 2019, Rimersburg Borough Council members listened to New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky’s report of the borough’s police activity for December, as well as accepted the resignation of the council’s vice president.
At the opening of the meeting, Malnofsky went over his report, citing 40 total incidents. Those include 24 citations, four parking tickets and nine ordinance violations, with police hours totaling 204.25 hours. Not included in the 40 total incidents reported were 23 traffic stops.
Malnofsky said the plan for the month of January is for the department secretary to break down future incident specifics, so that the council is able to get a more detailed look at arrest details that would be de-coded in order to be better understood.
Malnofsky and council members also discussed plans for integrating the former borough council meeting room in the Rimersburg Community Building into a department sub-station, which would be shared between Rimersburg and East Brady. Council expressed interest in setting up a meeting with East Brady leaders to discuss the sharing of operating costs of the sub-station.
Councilman Mark Deeter noted that, in talking with borough residents, there have been positive responses to the new police leadership in regards to an uptick in police presence and traffic stops. Deeter asked Malnofsky what sort of feedback and experiences he had since taking over.
“I’m not going to lie to you, with Facebook, you have your people in favor and your people against,” Malnofsky said. “I made a promise to you guys when I met you that you were going to see changes. One thing that I’m seeing is what some people are considering nitpicking. We’re getting a treasure trove from traffic stops. When I say treasure trove, I mean drugs.”
Malnofsky continued, saying that the perception is that only larger counties have serious issues with drugs, but that that is not the case.
“In my short time here, I see you guys have got a major drug problem,” Malnofsky said. “It’s not minor, it is major. Rich or poor, it does not matter. It affects everybody.”
Malnofsky said traffic stops have yielded confiscations of heroin, meth and marijuana, including that which has been laced with Fentanyl or embalming fluid.
“I thought Westmoreland [County] was bad, but Clarion [County] is worse,” Malnofsky said. “With our interactions and what we’ve been doing, per population compared to Westmoreland, and from what I’m seeing on my end, it is bad. I’m not going to sugarcoat it.”
Malnofsky noted the influx of drugs presented a substantial increase in the importance of introducing a K-9 unit to the department.
“Imagine the stuff we are missing,” the chief said.
The council also discussed the idea of the potential introduction of surveillance cameras within the borough, particularly downtown. Malnofsky said the department is already able to tap into Union School District cameras, as well as utilize private surveillance from local businesses. Councilman T.L. Stewart expressed interest in introducing the cameras as well, noting that he believed they would help prevent ordinances regarding snow removal and parking times from being violated, as well as curtailing drug activity.
“I think it would deter a lot,” Stewart said. “At three o’clock in the morning, there’s a lot of strange traffic in Rimersburg.”
At the end of the meeting, council vice president Lark Palm announced that she would be resigning from the council, effective immediately. Palm did not disclose the reasoning for the resignation.
With the resignation, the borough will need to fill the unexpired portion of Palm’s remaining term by its next meeting in February. Council president Roger Crick noted that there are very few parameters as to how the council would go about appointing a new member, except that they would have to be sworn in within the next 30 days after a vote from the council.
The council also unanimously approved the appointment of Scott Myers as the new vice president.
Other Business
- Council unanimously re-appointed Greg Haws to the Rimersburg Borough Municipal Authority for a five-year term.
- Council was informed of an invitation from the municipal authority to all council members to attend the March 6 meeting, where EADS engineer Sarah Reasbeck will present system options and capabilities as a part of GIS mapping of the borough.
