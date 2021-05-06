NEW BETHLEHEM – After searching Thursday for a missing man in the New Bethlehem area, police said around 12:40 p.m. that the man had been found.
New Bethlehem and state police had been searching for a 40-year-old developmentally disabled man who turned up missing today (Thursday, May 6).
New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky said that Jesse Garren walked away from his home near Redbank Valley High School between 5 and 8 a.m. this morning.
He was reportedly found on the far side of the Climax Tunnel, several miles from New Bethlehem. He was believed to be unharmed.
He is described as a white male, nonverbal and autistic, with a shaved head and walking with a limp. He is believed to have been wearing a camouflage hoodie sweatshirt, and blue silky shorts.