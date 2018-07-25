RIMERSBURG – When Union students return to school in a little more than a month, they’ll do so under the watch of a new team of security officers at each of the district’s three schools.
At last week’s meeting of the Union School Board, directors approved the hiring of three retired state police troopers, and agreed to advertise for additional officers for the upcoming school year.
Alan Carmichael, Mike Boltz and James Shaftic were all hired effective Aug. 13 as school police officers.
“Safety and security are the top priorities for our school district,” Union superintendent Jean McCleary said following the July 19 meeting.”We have made upgrades to our school security throughout my tenure as superintendent. However, with the addition of school police officers and metal detectors, it provides another layer of safety and security.”
McCleary said that in addition to the officers, the district has budgeted money to install metal detectors at the schools for this school year.
For right now, McCleary explained, the plan is to have one police officer at each school — Union High School, and Rimersburg and Sligo elementary schools. She said that the district is again advertising for officers to receive more applications. Part-time officers are also being sought to fill in for the full-timers as needed.
“In the event, the district hires more school police officers, there may be two officers positioned at the high school and one officer at each elementary building,” she said.
McCleary said the first-year cost to the district, which includes the purchase of metal detectors and four full-time police officers, is estimated at $186,000.
“Although, I must state, all the layers of protection don’t guarantee a 100 percent safe and secure learning environment,” McCleary cautioned. “In conjunction with the board of directors, hiring school police officers and the use of metal detectors, will increase our school security even more. Once again, the commitment of the board of directors has been demonstrated by their actions and approval to take the necessary steps to improve district safety and security.”
The hirings were approved at last week’s meeting by a unanimous vote. Board members Eric Shick and Adam Vogle were absent.
The action came following a 20-minute executive session for personnel matters. A crowd of around 25 local residents was on hand for the meeting; however, they sat silently during the board’s two opportunities for public comments at the meeting.
The approximately hour-long meeting ended with a second executive session, during which former Union High School principal Mark Schlosser was asked to remain for the closed session.
Other Business
• School lunch prices were raised 5 cents per meal for the upcoming school year. The school board set the prices at $2.30 for elementary students, $2.55 for high school students, and $3.45 for adults.
• The board approved school bus contracts and rates for the 2018-19 school year as per the state formula with a 3 cent alteration. The extra hauling rate was set at $2.52 per mile, with a layover rate of $7.25 per hour after three hours.
• The district contracted with Mr. and Mrs. Ed Weaver for special transportation services during the school year at a rate of $1.64 per mile, and $1.67 per mile for a wheelchair van.
• Christina Smith was hired effective Aug. 13 as school psychologist.
• Rhonda Barger and Kim Wolfe were hired as a part-time support cafeteria employees, effective Aug. 27.
• Clay Kennemuth was hired as second assistant varsity football coach at a salary of $1,500. Chris Elliott was hired as head junior high football coach at a salary of $1,450.
• The board approved the resignation of cross country co-coach John Lundy and agreed to advertise the opening.
• Approval was given to hold a fifth and sixth grade boys and girls basketball program for six weeks during the school year, and to advertise for the coaching positions.
• Board members rescheduled their August work session and meeting for Thursday, Aug. 9, at 6 p.m. The work session will be held first, with the meeting to follow.
