SLIGO – A series of break-ins in Sligo Borough have kept New Bethlehem Police investigators busy leading up to the year-end end of their contract to provide services in the Sligo community.
New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky Jr. said last week that the first reports of break-ins were made on Dec. 15, as four calls came in to report that items were stolen from unlocked garages and cars.
“If the garages are unlocked, they do go into the garages,” Malnofsky said, noting that unlocked cars in the garages have also been targeted.
To date, the chief said at least eight break-ins have been reported all so far involving unlocked vehicles and garages. He cautioned that as people learn about the break-ins and begin locking their doors, the thieves may begin targeting locked buildings and cars.
So far, Malnofsky said, the thief or thieves have taken money from cars, one firearm, purses and wallets containing identification, and other items that are easy to sell.
The most recent report came on Christmas Eve, the chief said.
Video footage from one local property shows what is possibly a yellow Ford pickup truck and at least one person involved in the break-in. It is possible a second person is also spotted in the video, Malnofsky said.
The chief recommended that everyone lock their home, garage and vehicle doors, and to not leave any valuable items in their cars.
Complicating the investigation is the fact that Sligo’s contract for police services ended with the start of the new year. Malnofsky said that if the case had not been solved by midnight on Dec. 31, the investigation would be turned over to state police in the new year.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact state police in Clarion or the New Bethlehem Police Department.
