EAST BRADY – In an effort to bring together the local police department, firefighters and the community, a five-team basketball tournament will be held this Saturday evening at the old East Brady High School gymnasium.
Spearheaded by the New Bethlehem Police Department and Police Chief Robert Malnofsky, the event will take place from 5 to 9 p.m.
The chief said that in addition to a team from the police department, the East Brady and Rimersburg fire companies will each enter a team, as well as a team comprised of Union School District teachers and a team comprised of coaches and parents from the Karns City Elementary Basketball League, which uses the East Brady gymnasium.
“We’re going to play a one-game elimination tournament,” Malnofsky said, noting that referees have agreed to donate their time, and the games will be announced by District Judge Jeffrey Miller. “We’re going to have fun and keep it as close to a basketball game as we can.”
Malnofsky said other police departments he has worked with have held such events in order to bring the community together.
“It’s good public relations between the fire companies and the police,” he said. “We met with the fire companies and they thought this is a great idea.”
While the main goal isn’t to make money, the chief said any proceeds will be split among the five teams.
He also hopes that the event will help the fire companies recruit new, younger members.
As for the location of the games, Malnosky said he was introduced to the gym at the old high school last fall, and felt it would be the perfect location.
“That’s a great place to have it,” he said, noting that the building has been well maintained since the East Brady Bulldogs last played in that gymnasium nearly 30 years ago.
Admission to the tournament is $3 for adults, $1 for students and free for preschoolers.
Food concessions will be available, including hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, walking tacos and more.
In addition, the event will also feature a 50-50 raffle and a Chinese auction. Anyone wishing to donate a gift basket or gift card for the auction can do so by 2 p.m. this Friday at the New Bethlehem Police Department, Myers Tire and Service in Rimersburg and the East Brady Borough Office in the community building.
The chief said he hopes the event can grow each year.
“We want to build on this and make it a yearly event and get the kids involved,” he said.