RIMERSBURG – Having heard the presentation last month about proposed police regionalization plans, Rimersburg Borough officials Monday night debated the community’s involvement, and scheduled a police committee meeting for the coming weeks to further investigate the matter.
A mixture of support and doubt was expressed during Monday’s discussion, with the overall consensus of the five attending council members being that they needed more information before making a final decision in April.
“I think it’s good,” council member Pam Curry said of the plan to transform the existing New Bethlehem Police Department into a true regional department that would be overseen by each member municipality. Currently Rimersburg, East Brady and Hawthorn boroughs contract services from New Bethlehem, and all four municipalities have been asked to consider the new regional approach.
Councilman T.L. Stewart said his biggest issue is with the current department’s enforcement of borough ordinances, or lack thereof. He said he would be more in favor of reducing the regular police hours and hiring someone to enforce ordinances.
“They’re neglecting it,” he said of ordinances. “Most of the phone calls [I get] are about ordinances.”
Councilman Mark Deeter said he doesn’t have much of an issue with the proposed fee of roughly $68,000 per year that Rimersburg would have to pay under the regional plan, but said he is more concerned with how much that initial cost would go up as time moves on. He noted that if one of the reasons for regionalizing is to be able to pay police officers more in order to better compete with neighboring police departments, he would expect the cost to keep rising.
“I don’t see it going down,” he said of the borough’s costs. “How do we compete with Clarion?”
“I just don’t want to be at $85,000 three years from now,” Deeter said.
Mayor Tim Yeany said he supports regionalization, in large part because he sees how New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky has looked out for the communities the department serves.
“The chief is a very good man,” he said, noting that he trusts the chief’s recommendation, and he encouraged the council to make the initial three-year commitment to the regional force.
One thing the council appeared to agree on is the need for continued police coverage in the area.
“I don’t like the idea of having no police,” council president Scott Myers said, adding that he is “leaning toward” voting in favor of regionalization.
“This isn’t something we want to give up,” Curry agreed.
Deeter said he is “not totally opposed” to the idea, but said he wanted a copy of the regionalization agreement so that the borough could see it before it signed on.
Stewart also pointed out that month after month, the police department does not meet the full number of hours for which Rimersburg pays. Officials said that at the end of 2020, the police department accumulated 225 unused hours from the past two years.
“So we don’t have to make next month’s payment?” Stewart asked. “We’re paying for a service we’re not getting.”
Deeter reminded the council that it voted earlier to carry over the hours in case they are needed this year, rather than seeking a refund.
He also said that the police committee would schedule a meeting in the coming weeks to further talk about regionalization.
A decision from the group is expected at its April 19 meeting.