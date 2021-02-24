EAST BRADY – A campaign tour proposing the regionalization of police services in southern Clarion County made its final scheduled stop last week in East Brady.
At their meeting on Feb. 17, East Brady Borough Council listened as New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows and New Bethlehem Police Chief Robert Malnofsky, members of the police regionalization committee, detailed plans of the proposed regionalization and how those plans directly impact East Brady’s police services.
After reminding borough officials that the original study from the state Department of Community and Economic Development contained some inflated numbers regarding costs, Barrows assured them that the current proposal was much more realistic.
“Long story short, we were able to get that tailored down once we used population and statistics to bring it to something a bit more accurate,” he said.
Barrows began by highlighting improvements that have already been implemented in recent years.
“What we have been able to accomplish since Chief has come on board is we were able to put body cameras into place, we’re getting computers in the cars,” he said, adding that the force is also looking toward securing better munitions and improving vehicle maintenance. “[We hope to] make those costs much more efficient looking at this regionalization.”
One of the current major expenses and area of cost reduction that would result from reorganization, according to Barrows, is vehicle maintenance.
“One of the biggest concerns is traveling back and forth between the communities,” he said. “East Brady has been extremely generous to offer us a solution by being able to have a sub-station in place.”
Outlining further why the proposed reorganization is vital to all the municipalities involved, Barrows pointed to the need for growth and retention.
“We’re looking at improved growth, we’re looking at sustainability into the future for the police department,” he said. “When we share costs, we lower expenses.”
Barrows also said that regionalizing would help the force stay competitive with other police departments.
“When you look at Clarion, Brookville, Ford City, all of them start out much higher than [our] wages,” he said, noting that there is a “pretty significant difference.”
He then reminded council that the alternative to not partnering with the regionalization effort means relying on the state police for community needs.
“The unfortunate reality of relying on state police is about a 30- to 40-minute wait time if not longer than that,” he said. “When it comes to an emergency, that kind of wait time is practically unacceptable.”
Barrows concluded his remarks by pointing out that regionalization will allow for more full-time positions, increased manpower and much better coverage for the communities involved, all of which “increases the safety and security we’re able to offer our taxpayers.”
Looking at the budgetary component of the proposal, Malnofsky explained that the committee used population and statistics as the factors for determining cost.
“When we figured this out, we used population to cover 10 percent of the budget [and] statistics to cover the other 90 percent of it,” he said. “What that means is where the cop is the most, that should be who’s paying the most.”
Malnofsky said the current numbers indicate that New Bethlehem is at 47 percent of the total budget, Rimersburg and East Brady are at 24 percent each, and Hawthorn is at 5 percent. He noted that East Brady had requested an increase from the current 30 hours of coverage to 40 hours.
“Hours will be kept, but that’s not what we’re going to base our accountability on,” he said. “Statistics and population are still going to be the factors that I believe are going to be more efficient.”
Malnofsky said that of the $274,746 total regionalization budget, East Brady’s cost would be $65,939 at 24 percent, noting further that costs can fluctuate slightly depending on business expenses.
Councilman Bill John queried about the possibility of getting other municipalities to join the regionalization as a way to reduce costs.
“There’s four that [are] interested, but how interested they are…you have to want to pay for what you’re getting,” Malnofsky said. “I understand that your increase is the most out of all the municipalities.”
“Again, [it’s] still much cheaper than having our own police force,” Councilman Joe Hillwig added.
Council president Barb Mortimer commended the “dedicated” efforts of the regionalization committee to find a workable solution for everyone involved.
“They really tried to come up with the best possible solution for all of us — to make us all owners of this police department,” she said of the committee. “I really commend everyone. I think it’s a wonderful idea.”
The council plans to consider the regionalization proposal in March.