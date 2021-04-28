NEW BETHLEHEM – New Bethlehem officials said last week that they are pleased, that after many months of meetings and planning, efforts to form a new regional police department can finally move forward.
“Now the real work begins,” New Bethlehem Mayor Gordon Barrows told New Bethlehem Borough Council members at their April 20 meeting.
Barrows proclaimed the “good, exciting” news the night after Rimersburg Borough officials had agreed to move forward with regionalization, bringing together those two communities with East Brady and Hawthorn boroughs, which had also approved of the plan.
Officials said that starting in June, representatives appointed by each of the four municipalities would begin meetings to begin the process of creating the new regional organization, which will take over from the current New Bethlehem-controlled police department. Under the new plan, all member municipalities will have a voice in the regional police force operations.
Currently, Rimersburg, East Brady and Hawthorn contract police services from the New Bethlehem Police Department.
As part of the action last week, New Bethlehem’s council appointed council member Don Heeter as the borough’s representative on the new regional police board, and member Bryan Ruth as an alternate.
After the meeting, Barrows said he was “exceptionally proud to see our communities working together to support our police, and strengthen public safety and security.”
“Thank you to Police Chief Robert Malnofsky for his countless hours of coordination to make the regionalization a reality,” Barrows said. “I’d like to express my appreciation to Ms. Madra Clay and Chief Joseph Kirschner of DCED [the state Department of Community and Economic Development] for being instrumental in developing the fundamentals of the regionalization‘s structure.”
In the wake of the news, Rimersburg Mayor Tim Yeany, who was appointed as his borough’s representative to the new police board, said that he sees Chief Bob as “a great asset to the Southern Clarion County community.” He said that Malnofsky, with help from the communities, is very capable of leading the new regionalized police department.
Officials said that they hope the new police force will be up and running by the start of the new year.
New Council
Member Appointed
Last week’s borough council meeting got off to a late start due to a lack of quorum, with only three of the seven members in attendance.
After reaching councilman Brian Fox on the telephone, the four members had enough votes to conduct a meeting, with the first action being the appointment of a new member, to replace Stewart Bain, who recently resigned from the council after moving out of the borough.
Members unanimously approved college student Colin Sheffer to fill the vacancy through the end of the year. Sheffer was administered the oath of office by Barrows.
Sheffer served as the borough’s first junior council person while in high school, and worked seasonally for the borough’s street department.
Currently in college, Sheffer said he would be able to attend the council meetings during the term.
Barrows noted that the borough is currently looking for a junior council member, someone in high school who lives in the borough.
Blight Plan Revealed
Local resident Matt Darr, who works for the Clarion County Housing Authority, told council members last week that the authority has received an $80,000 grant to purchase two blighted properties in the county, and that two locations in New Bethlehem are being targeted.
He said that one of the properties is located at 123 Penn Street, and the other is at the corner of Washington and Lafayette streets.
He said that the properties meet many of the criteria used to qualify a property as blighted; however, in order for the authority to move forward, it requires action from the borough to declare the properties as blighted.
Darr said that if the plan advances, the authority will purchase the homes, rehabilitate them, and sell them. The money from the sales will then be used to purchase and rehab additional blighted properties.
“This would be quite beneficial to our community,” Barrows said, offering his support and urging the council to move forward in an expedited manner.
Council member Sandy Mateer said that the borough’s dangerous structures ordinance requires a 30-day notice for the property owner. No action was taken on the matter during the regular meeting.