SOUTH BETHLEHEM – Following reports last week that ARC Manor would soon close its drug and alcohol treatment programs in Clarion, the Primary Care Center in South Bethlehem and ACMH Hospital have issued a clarification about the report first issued by ARC.
In the original report provided by the Kittanning-based ARC Manor, it was noted that the Clarion location would be closing due to low client numbers at that site. Instead, ARC officials explained that the Primary Care Center would be used for outpatient services, while other services currently offered by ARC would be transferred to ARC’s Kittanning location or other providers in the Clarion area.
Following publication of the article in last week’s Leader-Vindicator, Dr. Hal Altman, ACMH chief medical officer, and Dr. Chad Shaffer of the Primary Care Center in South Bethlehem, reached out to The Leader-Vindicator, expressing concern with how the article was written.
Altman said that the article implied that all ARC Manor services from the Clarion location would be moving to the South Bethlehem site, when that is “absolutely false.”
“All but one of ARC Manor’s services in Clarion are being relocated to the ARC Manor facility in Kittanning,” Altman explained. “The treatment and care of substance dependent patients will be seen at ARC’s facility in Kittanning. The only service that will be offered at the South Bethlehem Primary Care Center will be counseling for first-time DUI offenders, one evening per week after regular practice hours.”
Altman added that ACMH and Primary Care Center agreed to provide counseling space for the first-time DUI offenders as a community service.
“By participating in these ARC educational sessions, first-time offenders may be able to avoid the heavy economic consequences associated with the DUI offense,” Altman said. “The location of our center allows easier access for participants, and the off hours scheduling will allow working participants to comply without losing work time.”
Altman continued, “We are genuinely committed to support the greater New Bethlehem community by providing first class medical care. But the implication that our primary mission has somehow changed is fueling misunderstanding throughout the community.”
“Every week, I read about multiple DUI offenses in our community,” Shaffer added. “We could continue to be passive about this problem, but instead, ACMH has decided to take an active role in helping to confront the problem.”
