Editor’s note: The following story was inadvertently cut short in last week’s edition. It is republished below.
CLARION — After months of no in-person contact due to the pandemic, Clarion County jail officials are once again considering the reinstatement of inmate visitation at the Paint Township facility.
“Inmates really haven’t had any visits since probably July or August,” jail Warden Jeff Hornberger told prison board members at their Feb. 11 meeting, noting that he would like to slowly ease the jail back to in-person visits. “A few inmates have been here throughout the whole pandemic, and they have not been able to physically see their loved ones at all yet.”
Explaining that the jail’s doctor said that visitation rights were at the “prison board’s discretion,” Hornberger pointed out that all in-person visits would take place through a glass partition in the front of the facility.
“There would be no contact there,” he said.
In the ensuing discussion, Commissioners and prison board members Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley suggested waiting another month before making a final decision on visitation.
“It might be safer to wait until more vaccinations are out there for the general public,” Heasley said.
Hornberger said he agreed “100 percent.”
“The doctor said [that] the more vaccines we’re getting out there, the safer it’s going to be,” he said, pointing out that approximately a fourth of the jail’s staff have been voluntarily vaccinated against COVID-19. Vaccinations have not yet been made available to inmates. “If we think about it a little bit, and we can get more vaccinations out there, it would be playing it safe.”
The warden added, however, that while inmates have not been acting out as a result of the lack of visitation, they do ask daily when visits will resume.
Prison board members urged Hornberger to let the inmates know that the return of visitation is under consideration.
“Everybody is very curious to see when they can physically see their loved ones again,” Hornberger said, adding that he anticipates that the previously-approved video visitation system will be functional sometime in March. “I think it’s more of a stress factor on the inmates, [and] that stress comes down to the staff as well.”
Although he was open to the idea of visitation, Hornberger said as of last week that the jail’s doctor “really wasn’t in favor” of reinstating work release at the facility at this time.
“He just didn’t want to totally open things up for work release or anything,” Hornberger said.
In other business at last week’s meeting, the prison board authorized the renewal of the Prison Inmate Medical Cost Containment (PIMCC) for 2021 at a cost of $9,067.
According to the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, which offers the program, PIMMC “is a medical cost management, educational program dedicated to assisting county prisons with the containment of all costs relating to prison inmate medical expenses.”
“It saves us a lot of money on medical expenses, as well as prescriptions,” Brosius said, explaining that PIMCC covers doctor, hospital and emergency room visits among other things.
With the green light from the prison board, the renewal will go to the Clarion County Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Also at the meeting, Hornberger reported that January’s average population at the jail was 44 inmates, with a total of 27 commitments and 26 releases.
“That was really down considerably from the last several years, but we are starting to see a slow increase,” he said, adding that the jail’s population as of last Thursday was around 50 inmates.