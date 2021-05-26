COOKSBURG – The following programs are planned in the coming weeks at Cook Forest State Park:
• Friday, May 28 at 8 p.m. — “Wildlife of Pennsylvania.” Bring chairs and blankets and meet at the Ridge Camp Park Amphitheater to observe the many and varied animals that have called Pennsylvania home.
• Saturday, May 29 at 9 a.m. — “Lumber Living History Series: Bark Peeling & Square Timbers.” Meet the Woodhick at the log landing area in the field near the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom as he prepares logs to square up for rafts to be floated downriver to market.
• Sunday, May 30 at 12:30 p.m. — “A Walk Through the Forest Cathedral.” Meet at the Log Cabin Inn Environmental Learning Classroom for an interpretive hike into the Forest Cathedral, a registered National Natural Landmark. Learn how to identify old growth forest characteristics, and observe different types of environmental disturbance that are an integral part of old growth forest ecosystems.
• Sunday, June 6 at noon — “Children’s Fishing Derby.” Children 4-12 years old are permitted to fish freshly stocked Tom’s Run from the Swinging Bridge to the Children’s Fishing Pond. Registration starts at noon, and fishing begins at 1 p.m. Prizes will be given. The event is sponsored by the Marienville Rod & Gun Club and Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission.
• Thursday, June 10 at 8 a.m. — “B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Boat Float): Gravel Lick-Mill Creek.” Bring your own boat, beverage and bananas, for an interpretive guided float down the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. Wildlife and lumber history abound along this secluded stretch of the river. Fishing is excellent. Help document wood duck nesting success, river otter sign and bald eagle nests while participants kayak through Steel Trap. This is a true wilderness boating experience. No sign of human occupation until near the end. Only experienced boaters permitted. Meet at the Park Office where the group will drive to the starting point. Folks must pre-register by contacting the Park Office at (814) 744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov by June 8. Registration is limited to 10 boats. The cost is $40 per boat payable by cash, check or money order made out to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Prior Cook Forest kayak training participants receive a 50 recent discount. Register early as available spots go fast.
• Saturday, June 12 at 9 a.m. — “Explore Clarion River Lands: Maxwell Run & Boiler Trail Ramble.” Are you curious as to what scenic surprises, wildlife and local history lie within the newly acquired Clarion River Lands? If so, you’ll need a guide to get you there. Trails are steep, rocky and sometimes hard to find, but the wilderness experience will be worth the effort. This 3.5-mile interpretive and very strenuous hike drops 550 feet to the valley floor, goes past the old boiler, and up Maxwell Run, a hidden jewel of stream tucked away in a scenic hemlock valley. The hike out though is off trail and straight up. Pack a lunch and water. Meet at the Park Office where participants will drive to the starting point.
• Saturday, June 19 at 1 p.m. — “Friends of Cook Forest Series: Ancient Oaks & Peculiar Trees of the Deer Meadow Old Growth Area.” Join the Friends of Cook Forest at the Deer Meadow Campground Pavilion for their annual fund raising event and guided interpretive hike to ancient oaks and other odd trees in the adjacent Deer Meadow Old Growth Area.
• Thursday, June 24 at 8 a.m. — “B.Y.O.B. (Bring Your Own Boat: Portland Mills-Arroyo).” Bring your own boat, beverage and bananas for an interpretive guided float down the National Wild & Scenic Clarion River. This 6-mile historical program is for experienced paddlers only. This section of river is rich in local history. Participants will pass evidence of the old log booms and mills at Portland Mills as well as bridge remnants of the Clarion River Railway. Come see where John Cobb’s mill was located before he was flooded out at Beech Bottom. Bald eagles and osprey often make an appearance on this secluded wilderness float. Participants will meet promptly at the Park Office and travel to the starting point. Don’t forget fishing poles. The cost is $40 per boat payable by cash, check or money order made out to “Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.” Folks must pre-register at the Park Office at (814) 744-8407 or cookforestsp@pa.gov by June 22. Registration is limited to 10 boats. Prior Cook Forest kayak training participants receive a 50 percent discount. Register early, as available spots go fast.
• Saturday, June 26 at 9 a.m. — “Walk with Friends: To the Hogback & Back.” Join the Friends of Cook Forest for a 6.5-mile strenuous interpretive hike (sometimes off-trail) to the Hogback, a peculiar horseshoe curve and steep razorback ridge where the picturesque Clarion River wraps around along the Tobecco Trail. If time permits, participants will measure big pitch pines on the hilltops and the park’s largest cucumbertree 350 feet down at the valley floor. Pack a lunch and water. Meet at the Park Office where participants will drive to the starting point.