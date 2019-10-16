MADISON TWP. – Madison Road in Madison Township (Armstrong County) was shut down Monday afternoon after a tanker truck crashed, leaking more than 2,000 gallons of propane on the roadway.
The crash occurred as a 2018 Freightliner M2, driven by Eric J. Porterfield, 28, of Cowansville, was traveling west on Madison Road, just east of Rimer Hill Road, at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Oct. 14.
Porterfield was reportedly driving too fast for conditions and lost control of the tanker truck on a downhill curve in the road. Police said the truck left the roadway and struck a culvert on the northern berm, before rolling on its passenger side in the middle of the road and sliding to the south berm. As it was sliding, the truck struck a mailbox and came to a stop in the driveway of a home located at 564 Madison Road.
According to reports, the Freightliner was hauling propane, which spilled approximately 2,500 gallons onto the roadway from a small leak at the rear of the tank. As a result, residents near the crash site were temporarily evacuated due to concerns of a possible explosion.
The Armstrong County Hazmat team was on scene for precautionary measurers, and one firefighter was taken to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital for unknown injuries.
The Pine Township-Templeton Volunteer Fire Co. was assisted at the scene by Distant Area Volunteer Fire Dept., state police and Clarion Ambulance.
Porterfield was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, but suffered suspected minor injuries. He will reportedly be cited for failing to drive at a safe speed.
Madison Road was closed due to the crash, and some students from the Redbank Valley School District had to be taken to a different bus stop as a result, according to reports. The scene was cleared at approximately 8 p.m. that night.