NEW BETHLEHEM – A long-dreamed about goal of creating a memorial for veterans in the Redbank Valley is one step closer to reality.
Local veterans announced last week that they have come to terms on the purchase of a property along Arch Street to build the Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park.
Organizer Ray Ishman said that the idea started to take shape four or five years ago when a proposal was made to convert the old railroad yard east of Wood Street into a community park, with one portion designated to honor those who have served in the armed forces.
That project stalled, and Ishman said he and other veterans picked up the mantle, holding a meeting earlier this year to gauge interest in developing a memorial. Close to 20 people turned out in support.
Ishman said the group then began to look for a suitable site in New Bethlehem, eventually finding the vacant Arch Street lot next to what was known as the Keck Building, and is now being developed as the New Bethlehem Town Center.
Purchase of the property by the New Bethlehem American Legion Veterans Park group took place this month.
“The proposed park will consist of a pentagon in the middle with three flag poles — the American Flag, the Pennsylvania Flag and the POW/MIA Flag,” Ishman said. He explained that off the central part of the memorial will be five “islands” each with a black granite stone stroked with the emblem of each branch of military service.
That work will constitute the first phase of the project, Ishman said, noting that he hopes work can begin “as soon as the weather breaks and we can get in there with equipment.”
The outer area of the park will feature seven, four-foot by eight-foot black granite stones placed upright, each one depicting images of major U.S. conflicts — Revolutionary War, Civil War, World War I, World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf Wars. Benches will be placed throughout the park for visitors.
“In order for the Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park Board to accomplish this dream, we are asking for support from the community,” Ishman said.
The walkway through the park will be funded by selling memorial pavers made from gray granite, each one featuring the name, branch of service, and time served of a local veteran. Any veteran who lived or is living in the Redbank Valley is eligible to have his or her name on a paver, Ishman said, noting that the cost and how to order a paver will be announced soon.
He noted that the park is separate from the victory garden project being undertaken by local Girl Scouts in the community.
Ishman said other donations for the memorial project are also being sought. Donations can be sent to: Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park, American Legion, P.O. Box 244, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
“When completed, the Redbank Valley Veterans Memorial Park will be something the community can truly be proud of,” Ishman concluded.
