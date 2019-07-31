NEW BETHLEHEM – In the aftermath of the recent flooding in the New Bethlehem area, the Redbank Valley Elementary PTO is organizing a fund drive to help with flood relief at the district’s primary school.
The primary school — located along Vine Street in New Bethlehem — sustained considerable damage from the flash flooding that occurred on July 19. The result was that much of the classroom content throughout the building was left unusable.
“We had several PTO members coming to us asking what we could do,” PTO treasurer Laura Neiswonger said last week of the flood aftermath. After speaking with elementary principal Cheryl McCauley, she noted, the group decided to start a fund to help replace some of the items that had been damaged or destroyed.
According to a Facebook post by the PTO, the group’s specific concern is to aide in the replacement of the 16 story-time rugs that were ruined in the flood.
“We decided to go with the rugs because they are one of the larger ticket items,” Neiswonger said, explaining that other items such as books, puzzles or other supplies are easier to replace. “These rugs are used daily by the teachers and students. We wanted to help first in a way that would make the largest impact.”
Retailing between $350 and $400 each depending on size, Neiswonger said that 14 classrooms, the music room and the school library each had their own rugs prior to the flood.
“It may seem like an unnecessary expense, but the rugs are part of their routine,” she said, noting that the PTO wants to make sure each classroom is equipped with all the necessary supplies. Not only are the rugs brightly colored and adorned with educational designs, Neiswonger explained that students sit on the floor daily to participate in the morning meeting, listen to stories and stretch out during playtime. “These rugs make the classroom feel more like ‘home.’”
Donations can be made out to RVE PTO and mailed to Redbank Valley Primary School, 600 Vine Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242. Donations can also be given directly to Neiswonger at RMS Furniture in New Bethlehem. Checks should include “Primary Flood Relief” on the memo line.
Online donations can also be made through PayPal at www.paypal.me.RVEPTO.
While the rugs are the main concern, PTO officials said community donations can be earmarked for other flood relief efforts. Those wishing to contribute to other projects in the school should mark it in the memo line of the check or in the notes of a PayPal donation.
“The PTO is proud to support our teachers and staff at the Redbank Valley Primary School,” Neiswonger said, adding that teachers and staff always support PTO efforts throughout the school year.
“We appreciate the community support we have received,” she continued, noting that support is one of the perks of living in a small town. “Everyone knows everyone, and when tragedy strikes we all come out to help in any way we can. This is no exception. We can be proud to be a part of the Redbank Valley.”