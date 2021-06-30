PUNXSUTAWNEY – The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce kicked off the Festival in the Park on Saturday with vendor stands and food trucks opening at 11 a.m. and the first of many events for the week being held throughout the afternoon.
The “Kidz Zone” is set up and available daily, and has many vintage carnival games that come from the Nomadic Trading Company. Some of the featured games are the strong man hammer swing and cork shooting.
Also set up in the games area is the Roman’s Road mini golf course made by the New Beginnings Church of Walston.
“For us, we plan the festival all year long, so whenever the first day we get to open comes, it’s been our chamber board and our volunteers who come together the whole week before everyday getting everything ready,” said Mandi Perri with the chamber.
There are local businesses, nonprofits and vendors set up all around Barclay Square for the week, and there will be music and entertainment happening inside the park as well. The food vendors are all set up along the backside of the park like during previous festivals.
“We try to involve all the community,” Perry said. “We really try to involve our local community, I mean that’s who we reach out to first to see who wants to be here… It really came together and we have really good entertainment that’s going to be happening.”
Daily events include Kidz Zone and characters in the park, and the Pennsylvania Game Commission Interactive.
The food court opens everyday at 11 a.m.
A schedule of events includes:
Wednesday, June 30
- Firemen’s Day –activities in the park
- Noon to 1 p.m. balloon arts
- Weather Discovery Center interactive activities
- 2 and 4 p.m. Exotic Edventures Live Animal Show
- 5 to 6:30 p.m. The Avenue
- 7 to 9 p.m. Bonjourney
Thursday, July 1
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Punxsutawney Library book sale and book readings
- Noon to 1 p.m. balloon arts
- 2 and 4 p.m. Exotic Edventures Live Animal Show
- 5 to 6:30 p.m. Beach Boys Tribute
- 7 to 9 p.m. Jimmy Buffet Tribute
Friday, July 2
- 10:30 a.m. Tot Trot hosted by Punxsutawney Area Hospital
- Noon to 1 p.m. balloon arts
- 2 and 4 p.m. Exotic Edventures Live Animal Show
- 5 to 6:30 p.m. Maximum Voltage –ACDC Tribute
- 7 to 9 p.m. Yinz N’ Roses
Saturday, July 3
- Noon to 3 p.m. Motorcycle Cruise-in Day
- Noon to 1 p.m. balloon arts
- 3 to 4:30 p.m. Darkwater Duo
- 5 to 6:30 Andrew Mack Band
- 7 to 9 p.m. Mile Run
Sunday, July 4
- Fireworks set off after sunset on Indiana Hill
The chamber is posting a lot of the festival and event reminders on it’s Facebook page as well. The schedule can also be found there and on the chamber’s website, Punxsutawney.com
“Hopefully next year we can incorporate more. We won’t have to worry about still planning with COVID, so we tried to keep that friendly and safe,” Perry said.