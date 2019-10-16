NEW BETHLEHEM – More than 300 people attended the Voices in Fabric Quilt Show on Oct. 11-12, at the New Bethlehem Town Center.
“Many glowing comments were received from visitors and people who know about the artistry and workmanship of quilts,” according to a statement from the Redbank Valley Historical Society, the group which organized the first-ever event. It was hosted at The Gallery at New Bethlehem Town Center in the renovated Keck Building (next to the Fire Hall) which is now accepting artists for The Gallery.
More than 130 quilts of all varieties were on display, including many vintage, old family quilts that had never before been displayed, small quilts for children to king size, hand or machine quilted, embroidered, appliqued, holiday-themed and wall hangings. Programs identified the owner, maker and pattern and included the stories behind some of the quilts. Many of the quilts were hand-quilted and of exquisite quality.
Society members said they were very appreciative of all who loaned their quilts for the display. Proceeds from the show will benefit the society’s build out campaign of a permanent home for its offices, genealogy center and museum in the Town Center building.
The society was also appreciative of the library for loan of display racks, the First United Methodist Church for loaning chairs, and members and friends for the loan of tables and other items and for help in setting up and taking down the displays. Members also thanked Lee Ellsworth of Northeast, for her “invaluable help in designing and organizing the set up” and to Cindy Morgan and Carol Kennemuth for “the idea to host a show and their organizing efforts.”
The society’s prints of local historic sites and historical books in its Voices From the Valley series were also on display and available for sale. Books, some remaining original drawings by artist and master quilter Carol Kennemuth and the limited edition prints can still be purchased online at the Redbank Renaissance website at www.redbankren.org under the Historical Society page or by calling Sandy Mateer at (814) 275-1718.
The Lone Star Quilt created by Carol Kennemuth was raffled off as a fundraiser for the society. The winners were Bill and Bettie Dinger of Clarion.
The winner of the vote for the people’s favorite was a large white, green and pink quilt titled “Wedding Star” by Dorothy Minich.
The close second favorite was called “All Hearts Belong to Maci.” It was a large quilt with a variety of heart panels, embroidered with tiny flowers in a Brazilian Embroidery style by Elaine Raybuck.
Society members said people who enjoy quilts and travel to other shows commented that the show rivaled large shows in Erie, Pittsburgh and other cities for the quality and variety of quilts and the display. People came from far and near to see the show including from Ohio, Pittsburgh, Warren, Punxsutawney, Brockway, Brookville, DuBois, Kittanning, Northeast, Clarion, Emlenton, as well as New Bethlehem, and even visitors from Colorado and a man who was hunting in the area. Some even brought their bicycles to ride the Redbank Valley Trails while they were in New Bethlehem.
Visitors were provided with a list and directions to area restaurants on the program. Austin Blose of Zack’s Farm to Table Restaurant on Wood Street noted that the restaurant was very busy over the weekend, especially with people making their first visit to the eatery. Other restaurants also reported a good weekend.
Mateer said that the mission of Redbank Renaissance, the society’s parent organization, is to revitalize the area.
“Some visitors who had grown up here but had not been back until the show commented that the town had improved and looked better than many other small towns,” she said. “That was good to hear. Hopefully business will continue to grow and be good for area businesses. Autumn colors, the Redbank Valley Trail bringing people to ride, future shows at The Gallery, other events in the area, can help revitalize our area and help businesses grow.”