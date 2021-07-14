CLARION – Three Clarion County veterans received Quilts of Valor in recognition of their service to America during Saturday morning ceremonies at Veterans Memorial Park in Clarion.
Honored were Staff Sergeant George F. Keener of Clarion who served in the U.S. Army and Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart, Sergeant First Class Jennifer L. Peterson and Sergeant First Class Jason A. Peterson of Venus who both served at many bases in the U.S. and multiple tours in Iraq.
Quilts of Valor is a national foundation that was started in 2003 by Catherine Roberts, a grassroots quilter, when her son was deployed to Iraq. She saw quilts as a way to provide comfort and healing to service members and veterans battling the demons of war.
Colleen Munn and Kathy Winters from the local chapter in Meadville of the National Quilts of Valor Foundation, PA Stitchers of Valor presented the Quilts of Valor.
“It is an honor and privilege for us to be here today to award three veterans with their Quilt of Valor in recognition of their service to our great country,” said Munn. “Our mission is to present and award Quilts of Valor to service members and veterans touched by war with a comforting and healing Quilt of Valor. Since 2003, 276,000 Quilts of Valor have been awarded across the United States, Germany, Afghanistan and Iraq.”
She said that the quilts bring a “three-part message from our hearts.”
“First, we honor your service. We honor you for leaving all that you hold dear whether it is in a time of crisis or in a time of peace,” Munn explained. “Second, the quilters know that freedom is not free. The cost is their dedication of lives of men and women like you. And the quilt is meant to say thank you for your service and sacrifice. Third, this quilt is meant to offer you comfort and to remind you that although your family and friends cannot be with you at all times, you’re always in our thoughts and prayers.”
Keener served from 1968 to 1971 with the United States Army during Vietnam. He served in Vietnam from 1969 to 1970 as a platoon sergeant. On Jan. 8, 1970, while serving as a squad leader with Company C, Second Battalion, 35th Infantry, 4th Infantry Division, Keener made contact with enemy forces of unknown size west of An Khe. With complete disregard for his personal safety, Keener repeatedly exposed himself to intense hostile fire while directing and maneuvering his squad against the enemy positions. Through his courageous actions, the enemy was overrun, and driven from the area. Keener was awarded the Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal with a “V” device, Bronze Star, Bronze Star with V device, and Purple Heart for injuries he received in Vietnam.
Keener was also featured in a Time Life magazine story about his service — and for his dog Bullet. He fell in love with German Shepherd dogs at the age of five and raised old Shep for 14 years until his passing. He was so torn up about losing his dog that his friends pooled their money together and got him another German Shepherd, Bullet. After a few months, Keener went into the service and Bullet missed his master. When his mom and dad couldn’t console the dog, Keener suggested the Scout Dog program with the Army and the dog was also sent to Vietnam. Their paths never crossed again, but Keener was thankful Bullet was somewhere in country.
The Quilt was presented to Keener near the Vietnam Memorial in the park as he looked at the names on the marker, noting that he remembered many of them.
“I played football against Doyle Butler who went to Union and was good friends with Terry Henry. I may have been one of the last people to talk with Terry before he was shot down in his helicopter,” Keener said. “It was during the night and we talked with some of our people on a different radio frequency. We would ask where everyone was from on the radio and after I said Clarion. Terry said who he was and we had an all too brief radio reunion.”
Keener also volunteered to go to Vietnam because “it was the right thing to do.”
Jennifer Peterson served with the United States Army from 2006 to 2019. She served two tours of duty in Iraq and was a Drill Sergeant for three years. She also obtained her master’s degree in nursing while enlisted and is currently working on her doctorate.
“I worked primarily in communications during my time in the Army, as well as my husband Jason,” she said. “We’ve been married for 10 years now and he was my boss. The first year I met him, we were in Fort Jackson, South Carolina. We were in Texas together and back and forth a few times. I was an instructor in Texas, then a drill sergeant at Fort Jackson, and back to Fort Gordon as an instructor for officers.”
She is currently a nurse.
Jason Peterson served with the United States army for 22 years and recently retired. He served three tours of duty in Iraq and was a Drill Sergeant for three years. He is currently a gunsmith.
“I served in Germany, Korea, Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Fort Bliss, Texas, Iraq and downtown Baghdad. I was basically working in communications and instructing.”
The couple currently reside in Venus with their daughter, Scarlett.
To nominate a veteran for Quilts of Valor, email PA Stitchers at valor@zoominternet.net or call (814) 720-9407.