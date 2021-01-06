KNOX – Business is hopping in the Knox area, after an announcement by the American Rabbit Breeders Association that it will locate its Headquarters and International Museum at the site of the Countryside Craft building.
Countryside owner Jolene Tharan closed on the sale last week with ARBA. Tharan first opened the store in 1987 after her husband Ted moved the building from Wentling’s Corners. The store was closed in 2019.
“Knox is going to be the headquarters for the American Rabbit Breeders Association,” said CEO Eric Stewart in an interview. “We were established in 1910. At one time, our headquarters has been in Chicago, Ill., spent a lot of time in Pittsburgh, down on McMurray Avenue, and most recently, we were in Bloomington, Ill. for 37 years.
“One of the things that brought us here was because I am the executive director, and I’m a Clarion County native. Also, the cost of operations in Bloomington was easing us out. The overhead was crazy,” Stewart continued. “I don’t know why more businesses don’t move to this area. It really should be a no-brainer because of the cost of living and people’s work ethic. That’s something that Pennsylvanians should be proud. A lot of people don’t realize you go to other parts of the country and you talk about Pennsylvania and that the work ethic is amazing.”
Another reason for moving to Knox is that it is a central location for its members. The group’s greatest density of membership is in the Great Lakes region. The headquarters is now only five hours from the majority of ARBA members. ARBA also has members from all over the world and members from every continent except for Antarctica.
Stewart said the new location should be up and running within the next month.
About The ARBA
And Rabbits
There are 50 breeds of rabbits recognized by ARBA’s approximately 21,000 members, according to Stewart.
“We support every aspect of the rabbit industry, so we have some people who raise rabbits as pets, some who grew them for show, some people raise them for meat,” he said. “I raise them for wool. So they get shorn just like a sheep, and when you think of when you see a tag for a sweater or a knitted garment that says Angora, that comes from a rabbit.
Stewart said there are entire farms for rabbits, just like poultry or cattle farms.
“That’s another thing our association does, we’re the stakeholder for rabbits in the U.S. with the USDA,” he explained. “Anything that impacts the rabbit industry, whether it’s from the companion side or it’s from the agricultural livestock side, we represent all of those interests.”
He noted that there are also six endangered species of rabbits in North America.
“Through the wild populations, it could wipe out some species,” Stewart said. “That’s why we have so much coverage of that on our website (https://arba.net) and we’re giving it a lot of press.”
Stewart said his rabbit farm is located in Clarion County, where he shears the animals for the Angora.
“That’s our business, but there are some farms that they sell meat rabbits,” he said. “Much of that goes for pet food, and some of the best dog food is made out of rabbits, the same reason that it’s good for humans to eat. It’s highly digestible. It is all low in fat, high in protein, and ideal for people with digestive disorders or heart conditions. It’s one of the best meats lower in fat and higher digestible protein than any poultry.”
Moving To Knox
“It was two years ago that we relocated our headquarters operations from Bloomington, Ill. to Clarion with intentions of building an office in Knox, and it just was providence that Countryside became available,” Stewart said, pointing to the perfect layout and historic nature of the building.
“It’s just going to be very conducive for our museum and library,” he said. “We’re in the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’ for having the most extensive collection of rabbit-related literature periodicals and artifacts in the world. We even have some of the histories of raising rabbits going back to items that were pulled from Roman archaeological digs.”
Stewart said the new location will give the organization room to expand its library and museum.
“We had to have some of the museum artifacts just stay boxed up,” he said. “We didn’t have room to put them all out. This building is set up to display everything that we have, and still have the office space in the back to run our operations.”
Stewart explained that the library will be open to the public for research, including information on rabbit breeds that date back more than 100 years.
“We’re one of the only locations you can go to look up some of this history.”
As the group moves forward, Stewart said the new site gives them room to expand, including the addition of a warehouse loading dock. With that, he said, the goal is to preserve the history of the building.
“That was one of the appeals to that building — its age and craftsmanship and the fact that it’s a piece of local history,” he said. “We want to make sure that we retain that history for the community, and it’s a win-win for both the community and the ARBA because the building meets our needs.”
“We plan on also making the building available for rabbit schools,” Stewart continued. “When people go to these shows, they will travel 10 to 12 hours. You’ve got to line up judges, and if it’s a big competition, people will fly in when the Pennsylvania State Convention is held. That’s one of the enormous rabbit shows. We host every February, and we would anticipate travelers coming into that show would also be stopping in at the office to see our library.”
Stewart added that there are ARBA-sanctioned rabbit shows every weekend of the year at some location in the world.
Museum Visitors
Stewart said that while it is difficult to predict how many visitors the new ARBA museum and library will attract, he said he feels the new site will get more than previously because of its location off Interstate 80.
“I would say that it would be easy to guesstimate that we’d have at least a thousand visitors a year, but it’s going to depend on where our national convention moves around the country each year,” he said. “Even with the local shows, I’m sure that we will be getting street traffic visitors because it’s so close to the interstate. Every weekend that there are shows in the area, people will be driving through, and they’re like, well, we don’t want to pay the shipping to purchase this merchandise. We’re going to stop at the office or because the kids have a project and want to do some research on the Silver Fox breed.”
“Even with the rabbit schools, venues are expensive to rent,” Stewart added. “However, we can offer our location, and we can open the office on a Saturday and host our schools there. Training and teaching are something else that our members can enjoy.”
Stewart’s interest in rabbits flourished as a student at A-C Valley and with the local 4-H program.
“I’ve always raised rabbits, and I got involved through 4-H as a student at A-C Valley, and I want to thank Patti Anderson, who was a brand new extension agent,” he said. “4-H is a fantastic program, and it opened doors for me that I would have never dreamed. I had previous careers before I took this job with the ARBA, but I’ve been a 4-H member most of my life.”
He said that growing up, he was the only kid from Clarion County who was active with rabbits, and that Anderson would make special trips just to get him to competition events.
“I was in the Freedom Seekers 4-H group, 4-H club, and at the fair with the rabbits,” he said. “The leadership projects and 4-H pushed me to go on to college and pursue a degree in animal science. I learned lots through the leadership projects, parliamentary procedure, marketing, and Robert’s Rules of Order.
“It got me involved with nonprofit organizations and serving on the board of directors; all of that is what led me to my current job with the American Rabbit Breeders Association.”