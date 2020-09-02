DISTANT – As many fourth-graders spend their time affixed to their video games or cell phones, one area girl from Distant not only spends her free time racing four-wheelers, but raising money for a local charity.
Emma Cravener, 9, daughter of Tim and Kendra Cravener of Distant, recently presented a donation of $1,416 to the Richard G. Laube Cancer Center in Kittanning after raising the money during her past season of races.
A fourth-grader at Redbank Valley Intermediate School, Cravener started racing when she was in first grade. She competes on 90cc modified quads in the AWRCS, the “A True Woods Racing Series” for quads, dirt bikes and side-by-sides based in Kittanning and operated by Steve and Amy Stiller of Stiller Motorsports.
Cravener races with her younger sister, Avery, and two older cousins, Duncan and Trinity Blake. Emma Cravener races in the peewee 90cc class, while her sister is in the peewee 70cc class.
The race season usually lasts from April through October, with 10 races. They travel all around western Pennsylvania for races, from Marienville to the north to Champion in the south.
Cravener said she loves racing because she has made friends all over the state, and loves showing that a girl can compete and do well in a sport still dominated by boys.
To make the outings even more special, Cravener decided that at the Round 5 “The Forest” race Aug. 14-16, she would set up a self-service wash station with pressure washers, and collect donations for the Armstrong County-based cancer center.
Plenty of racers took advantage of the pressure washers to clean up their vehicles before loading them up to take them home. More than 50 racers, along with friends and family, helped Cravener raise the money, which was presented Aug. 20 to the cancer center that cared for her great-grandfather when he was diagnosed with cancer.
Cravener said she plans on doing another fundraiser during next season’s Forest race, with the funding to go toward the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.
And as for her racing, Cravener is running in fifth place in her class, and 10th overall out of 72 registered peewee quad racers.