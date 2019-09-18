CLARION – Even a downpour of rain could not scare off more than 100 people who assembled for the annual Patriot Day service last Wednesday night, Sept. 11, at Clarion County Memorial Park at 6 p.m.
Sponsored by the Clarion VFW Post 2145, officials decided to move the crowd into the park gazebo and provide everyone with shelter as the rain continued to pour.
Pastor Jake Jacobson offered the invocation followed by Erin Lewis singing the National Anthem.
VFW post commander Chad Matthews led the Pledge of Allegiance and provided an introduction.
Poems and speakers included Clarion University ABLE students (Advisory Board for Leadership Engagement) and Clarion University ROTC students.
Clarion County Sheriff Rex Muncee was the guest speaker and his message was simple: never forget.
“Never forget the innocent men and women who had arrived at the World Trade Center for another mundane workday,” said Munsee. “Never forget the innocent passengers on Flight 93 who reasoned that they were kidnapped to be human bombs and decided that they were not going to sit idly by within a flying missile to kill other innocent Americans. The petty differences that divided us were overwhelmed by the many virtues that united us.
“We linked hands and walked with a determination that inspired not only Americans but our fellow citizens of the world,” Munsee said. “We must remember that regardless of where we live in this country, how we worship, how we vote, how we live, that we owe it all to the freedom that founded this country.
“A freedom that cannot be ended or washed away by outside foes or domestic terrorists, but which may rot away from the inside if we don’t recall the things that we hold in common — love of our fellow Americans, love of this country and love of God. These are all attributes we must never forget.”
The Rimersburg Color Guard provided the rifle salutes and taps, and Jacobson returned for the benediction.
“Thank you for supporting the Patriot Day service to all veterans, firemen, police and emergency services personnel,” said Matthews. “Special thanks to Sarah Zerfoss, ABLE Associates, and ROTC representing Clarion University of Pennsylvania.”
While the ceremony started with plenty of rain falling that drove people inside the gazebo, it ended with a rainbow stretching across Clarion. Never forget how some things can change for the better.