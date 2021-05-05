KITTANNING – Armstrong County Recorder of Deeds Marianne Hileman recently announced that her office has implemented the Record Alert System to all residents of the county.
The free system that anyone can sign up for, notifies residents if a document is recorded based on the names they enter into the system.
Hileman said that property and mortgage fraud is one of the fastest growing white-collar crimes, according to the FBI.
The Recorder of Deeds is required to record any document that is presented to their office when all required data is properly executed and payment is received. Hileman said there is no way for her office to know if the document is fraudulent or not if all the required data is executed properly. Once a fraudulent document is recorded, the criminal may use the victim’s name as collateral on a mortgage or even attempt to sell their home to an unsuspecting buyer.
Those who sign up for the Record Alert System will receive an email from the county’s recording vendor, LANDEX, alerting them anytime a document is recorded in the office in their name. Businesses are also welcome to sign up for the service.
Hileman said she hopes this free service will go a long way to helping residents to not fall prey to businesses offering a costly service to monitor property records.
“There is no need to pay an outside group a high monthly fee to do this for you,” Hileman said. “Especially when our office can help you and do it for free.”
Those interested in the service should visit www.landex.com/recordalert/armstrong.