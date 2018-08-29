BRADYS BEND – Thanks to grants, donations and a number of volunteers, the rejuvenated sport courts are now open in Bradys Bend.
Officials said last week that the project to breathe new life into the rundown tennis courts near the Bradys Bend Township building was several years in the making. The work was primarily funded by an $81,000 Pennsylvania Greenway, Trails and Recreation grant, as well as $27,000 in donations from the community.
“Very little township funding went into it,” township planning commission member Mary Ronge said, noting that while some township employees worked on building the new road to the courts, much of that was done as volunteers.
Work on the project got underway last year. Crews returned in May to lay the asphalt. The top surface and line painting was recently completed.
What once were two tennis courts, has now been transformed into a multi-sport facility. One side features a basketball court that can also be used for street hockey. The other side can be used for tennis or pickleball.
Township secretary Sheila Markel said she has seen people regularly using the new courts since they opened, especially the basketball side.
Markel and Ronge noted that the courts are open from dawn to dusk, and the one main rule is that no roller skates, roller blades or skateboards are permitted on the new surface.
“The big thing is we want to maintain that surface,” Ronge said.
The project also included the installation of a new roadway from the township building parking lot to the courts, as well as a handicapped parking space along the court fence.
The extra costs of the $107,000 project were made up by donations from a number of businesses and groups in the area.
“We had some very generous donations that made this possible,” Ronge said. She cited donations from the Dewey Family Trust, East Brady Area Development Corp., the First Presbyterian Church of East Brady, the Bradys Bend Corp., Farmers National Bank, Steiner’s Outdoors and More, St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and Kate Hall. She also credited township officials Bill Hogenmiller and Ron Ford for working on the project on their own time without pay.
Work on the project was completed by Jefferson Paving, Penn Fencing and Lutz Tennis.
Ronge said that while the courts are open, a few minor items still need to be completed, including the placement of a new sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.