KITTANNING – The Armstrong County Board of Commissioners recently announced that starting Oct. 12, the Armstrong Recycling Center will no longer be accepting glass.
In addition, the Armstrong Recycling Center will no longer be accepting any material on weekends or after hours. An increase in illegal dumping and the quantity of material dropped off on the weekend has mandated these changes.
The commissioners said that options are being considered and funding is being sought to purchase drop-off containers that will be more conducive to after-hour and weekend drop-offs enabling the center to resume previous operating hours.
The Armstrong Recycling Center, located at 139 Armsdale Road, Kittanning, will continue to be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with no after-hour or weekend drop-offs.
Recycling Trailers have been placed at the following sites:
• Cadogan Township — 326-A First Avenue, Cadogan.
• East Franklin Township — 106 Cherry Orchard Avenue, Kittanning.
• Freeport Borough — 20 Lower Market Street, Freeport.
• Madison Township — 107 Lawsonham Road, Templeton.
• Parker City — 204 South Wayne Avenue, Parker.
• South Buffalo Township — Boyd Road, Northpointe Industrial Park, Freeport.
• Ford City Borough — Coming soon.
Currently, all of the recycling trailers are in use. Officials said that due to the cost of operating the program, the commissioners have asked municipal officials to assist with the trailer program by either transporting the trailers or by providing a financial contribution to help offset the cost of operating the program. Funding is currently being sought to purchase additional trailers and supporting signage.
The commissioners said they appreciate the support from the municipalities in helping to keep the Recycling Trailer Program sustainable, as well as the customers for being so dedicated to the program. They said the recycling trailer sites would not be possible without the help and assistance of the municipal officials who have partnered to help make the program successful.
According to the county, municipalities have realized the savings to their communities by reducing the amount of material hauled to landfills (less bag or dumpster pickup, truck maintenance, etc.), keeping rates in check and creating environmental benefits. Residents are urged to keep checking the county website for updates and new locations.
For more information on the Armstrong Recycling Center and its programs, visit www.co.armstrong.pa.us/index.php/departments-m/planning-and-development-m/recycling-m or contact the center at (724) 919-8594 or the County Recycling Coordinator MECALL Services at (724) 545-1148 or mecallservicesllc@gmail.com.