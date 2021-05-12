NEW BETHLEHEM – This year’s keynote speaker for the Redbank Valley High School Class of 2021 will be Crimson Pavlekovsky, graphic designer for the U.S. Government.
The commencement program will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 at the Redbank Valley High School football field.
Pavlekovsky grew up in New Bethlehem and is a 2012 RVHS graduate. She attended Robert Morris University in Moon Township, earning a BFA in Media Arts.
After graduating, Pavlekovsky pursued a career in graphic design and has since relocated to the greater Washington, D.C. area. She has worked as a graphic designer for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and for Allegheny College in Meadville.
In her free time, she enjoys creative side projects, exploring the nation’s capital, and trips back home to visit friends and family.