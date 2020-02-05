NEW BETHLEHEM – In two separate meetings over the last week, the Redbank Valley School Board passed a preliminary budget and hired a crossing guard for the high school.
At a special meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 29, seven board members unanimously passed a preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year. Board members Dr. Chad Shaffer and Darren Bain were absent from the brief meeting.
According to district officials, the passing of the $19,405,241 preliminary budget fulfills a Pennsylvania Department of Education requirement that a district propose a balanced budget in order to qualify for Act 1 exceptions or a referendum. School board members previously voted to submit exceptions for retirement, special education and debt services.
“The proposed budget has to be voted on 90 days before a general election,” district business manager Cheryl Motter explained of the reason for the special meeting, noting that last Wednesday marked that 90-day deadline. “It’s a PDE requirement.”
In order to present the state with a balanced preliminary budget for next school year, Redbank Valley superintendent Dr. John Mastillo said that the district increased projected revenues through a local tax hike.
Although the budget will be presented to the state, Motter noted that the figures are preliminary and will change several times before the final budget is approved in June.
“It’s based on trends,” she said of the budget. “This is a preliminary budget for sure.”
The district must publish its intent to apply for exceptions by Feb. 6.
RV Hires School
Crossing Guard
At its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 3, the school board voted to hire a crossing guard to manage traffic on Route 28 in front of the high school.
Kevin Crissman was hired at a total cost of $1,937.70 to work two 30-minute shifts at the beginning and end of each school day.
High school principal Amy Rupp explained that since district busses were rerouted at the start of school, there is no longer a need to have a crossing guard on Route 66 for primary school students.
Since the start of the school year, crossing guard duties at the high school have been covered by custodians and other personnel.
In a separate motion, board members approved for school crossing guards to attend training provided by the New Bethlehem Police Department at a rate of $75 per hour.
Mastillo said that the district is still working to determine how many individuals will attend the training.
Other Business
• Doug Songer was hired as head junior high wrestling coach effective Jan. 21 at a total cost of $3,115.
In addition, Erik Rupp and Mike Kundick Jr. were hired as junior high co-assistant wrestling coaches at a total cost of $2,928 effective Jan. 21.
• Mike Fricko was hired as junior high assistant basketball coach effective Jan. 21 at a total cost of $2,928.
• Ryan Radaker was hired as assistant baseball coach at a total cost of $3,082.
• Barbara Sayers was hired as greenhouse aide not to exceed 390 hours at a total cost of $3,218.94.
• Board members accepted the resignation of Shelby Groff, confidential secretary to the superintendent, effective April 4.
Approval to advertise for candidates for the position was approved in a separate motion.