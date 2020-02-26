NEW BETHLEHEM – Redbank Valley School District voters will be asked this April to approve a property tax hike above the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) index.
During a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 24, the Redbank Valley School Board unanimously voted to submit a referendum question seeking voter approval to implement a 7.7302 mill tax increase for Armstrong County and a 12.9715 mill increase for Clarion County above the 3.8 percent index. If the referendum were to pass, it would allow the district to raise millage in Armstrong County from the current 24.7229 mills to 35.4056 mills, and in Clarion County from 33.7497 mills to 52.3132 mills.
The money will be used to offset an estimated $1.2 million deficit in the 2020-21 district budget.
Board member Jason Barnett pointed out that while any tax increase sounds daunting, the proposed hike means that 60 to 70 percent of district homeowners would see less than a $300 increase.
“We’re seventh out of seven lowest taxes in Clarion County. If no other school district increases taxes, and this referendum would pass, we’d be fourth out of seventh lowest,” Barnett said, noting that if other districts in the county raised taxes to the index, Redbank Valley would still be six out of seventh. “Pennsylvania just released its equalized millage. Out of 500 school districts in the state, we’re 494th lowest.”
According to the state Taxpayer Relief Act, local school districts are prohibited from increasing property tax rates by more than a certain percentage (the Act 1 Index) established each year by PDE without the consent of the voters in that district. The total deficit, however, could be lessened by the district receiving approval for exceptions in retirement, special education or debt services.
“Every once in a while there are referendum exceptions that the district could qualify for,” Barnett said, noting that he believes the district should qualify for some exceptions this year due to a large increase in special education costs.
The district will receive word about its eligibility for exceptions on March 4.
Following the meeting, district business manager Cheryl Motter said that should the referendum pass, the district will generate a total $745,991.38 at a collection rate of 95.71 percent.
In addition to the question, the referendum on the April 28 ballot in both counties will be accompanied by a non-legal interpretative statement provided by the district explaining in part that if a majority of district voters vote “no” to the referendum question, no school property tax increase above the index would occur. But in order for the school district to make up the funds for the increases, it would have to reduce other expenses through the furlough of the district librarian, library aides, elementary art and music teachers, dean of students, LPN nurse aide, high school secretary and two elementary teachers by moving sixth grade to the high school. In addition, the athletic trainer position and most district spending on security would be cut, and 10 percent of the extra-curricular expenses would be subject to mandated fundraising on the part of the organization or activity. Students would also see an increase in their pay-to-participate fees from $50 to $100.
“This decision is no longer for us to make,” Barnett said. “This decision rests in the hands of the voting taxpayers of this school district.”
“I’m not going to tell you this fixes everything, it fixes what happened in the past,” he continued. “The school district is still responsible for controlling cost increases, managing their expenses going forward and keeping it in line with what revenues they have available.”
He pointed out that taxes could be raised to the index every year for 10 years and the problem would not be fixed.
“It cannot be fixed simply by doing the Act 1 Index, so the taxpayers have a choice,” Barnett said, noting that the district has only had five tax increases in the last 20 years. He added that the referendum increase will bring the district back onto par.
The board emphasized that the proposed measure will not pass or fail by having a meeting in a room.
“The way it’s going to pass or fail is for the people sitting in the room to get informed and educate themselves,” Barnett said. “They’re going to make a decision on what they support and they are going to talk to other people.”
Noting that there have only been two referendums ever passed in Pennsylvania and both were for building projects, Barnett said that the district was “sort of forging the path as we go.”
He said that the board doesn’t necessarily know the right or wrong way to proceed, “but we’re doing our best is all I can tell you.”
Following the board’s presentation they opened the floor to residents’ concerns and questions. Board members also said that in order to better educate voters, they plan to host a series of informational public meetings over the next two months.
District officials have also made additional referendum information available on the district’s website, www.redbankvalley.net.