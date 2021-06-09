NEW BETHLEHEM – The reassigning of kindergarten aides continued as the topic of discussion for board members and representative voices from the public at Monday night’s meeting of the Redbank Valley School Board.
Board members and district residents listened as district superintendent Dr. John Mastillo provided some background on the recent proposal to reassign the district’s current kindergarten-specific aides as all-school aides.
“One of the things that has been done is that we look at special education, general education, Title and ESL in isolation,” he said, reminding the crowd that as long as education was viewed piecemeal, education in the district was going to be an uphill battle. “We cannot be effective educationally providing instruction to our students if we do that.”
Pointing further to elementary scores across grades, Mastillo also said that the administration must make the best use of staff and resources to provide the best education for all district students.
“My responsibility as an administrator and Mrs. Shirey’s [responsibility] as an administrator, is to provide the best educational experience possible for all students,” he said. “[In] grade levels three, four and five, over half of our students are not where they need to be in the proficient zone.”
Mastillo then turned the meeting over to elementary principal Sandy Shirey who outlined three possible options that the district could consider to address the problem.
Shirey said that Option I had two components, including the reassignment of the kindergarten aides and the hiring of an additional Title I teacher.
“This option would have little cost to the district, possibly covering some of the teacher’s salary that the Title I funding does not cover,” Shirey said.
She pointed out that Title funds can be used to offset the new Title I teacher’s salary, the reassigned aides will be given more hours and be paid out of the special education budget, and teachers will have access to a social worker and a behavior specialist to assist with behavioral needs.
Mastillo said that by restructuring emotional support and hiring a full-time social worker and a full-time behavior specialist these major concerns would be addressed.
“My conclusion is that someone who specializes in behavior and social work actually has a leg up over a highly qualified aide in providing those types of services to classroom teachers,” he said.
Shirey went on to explain that by hiring a Title I teacher, all 438 elementary students will receive an additional 80 minutes of academic instruction per week with a second Title teacher providing the pull-out program that currently services approximately 56 students in grades K-2 and 45 students in grades 3-5.
“All struggling students get the benefit of push-in Title and pull-out Title with the specialist,” she said.
Addressing the cons of reassigning the kindergarten aides, Shirey said that there will be no assistants to kindergarten teachers in the classroom to manage behaviors or preparation of materials. She also suggested that differentiation would be difficult as the teacher would spend the majority of the time teaching to the whole group.
Shirey also outlined two additional options. Option II calls for the hiring of a Title I teacher, leaving all the kindergarten aides and implementing a developmental kindergarten. The cost to the district would be the full salary and benefits of the Title teacher.
Option III involves implementing a developmental kindergarten program, utilizing one of the kindergarten aides specifically for all three kindergarten classrooms and hiring an additional Title teacher. She said that this option will also result in minimal cost to the district.
Prior to any vote, board members heard from district residents Laura Neiswonger, Courtney Ortz and Amanda Smith who spoke in opposition to the reassignment of aides. Neiswonger presented a letter accompanied by 190 signatures urging the board to maintain the program as is.
After a lengthy discussion, board members voted to support the administration’s ultimate recommendation to hire a Title I math teacher, turn one of the kindergarten classrooms into a developmental kindergarten classroom and to reassign kindergarten aides to building-wide aides with two at the primary building and two at the intermediate building.
The motion was approved with members Darren Bain and Ann Kopninsky voting in opposition. Member Carrie Adams cast her vote online.
Other Business
• Approval was given to Key Solution Staffing for a behavior specialist. Board members also approved an agreement with Soliant Health LLC for itinerant services — including occupational therapy, physical therapy, vision and hearing.
• A motion to approve the installation of a batting cage in the high school auxiliary gymnasium providing that a written certification of workmanship, safety and installation be issued by the installation company, an architect or an engineer passed in a 7-2 vote.
A related motion requesting that the school district share in the cost of purchasing the batting cage failed.
• The resignations of custodians Lynn Strothers (effective June 30) and Joni Mangiantini (effective July 1), Cari Darr as Federal Programs Coordinator (effective June 30) and head girls softball coach John Sayers were accepted.
Approval was also given to advertise for the position of head girls softball coach.
• The following hires were approved: Ashley Anderson, head girls varsity volleyball coach; Tessa Troup, assistant varsity girls volleyball coach; Ty Scott, head boys varsity soccer coach; Alan Ochs, assistant varsity boys soccer coach; and Allie Pence, head junior high cheerleading coach. Also, Ashlyn Holben was approved as a volunteer assistant for varsity cheerleading, Matt Darr as a volunteer assistant for JV/varsity and junior high volleyball, and Carl Bartley as a volunteer assistant for football.