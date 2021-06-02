NEW BETHLEHEM – Residents of the Redbank Valley School District could be paying more in school taxes for the 2021-2022 school year.
During a special meeting on May 25, just days before the end-of-the-month deadline, the Redbank Valley School Board approved the district’s proposed final budget for the upcoming school year, which includes a tax rate increase above the maximum index of 4.5 percent.
District superintendent Dr. John Mastillo said last Friday following the meeting that the increase beyond the state-allowed index is possible because the district was awarded exceptions for Special Education, totaling $148,466.
“These increases take into account raising millage to the index, the exceptions and equalization, which is done for us,” Mastillo said.
The vote to approve the proposed budget with new tax rates was passed unanimously by the seven board members present at the brief meeting.
The projected increase will raise tax rates in Clarion County to 43.9861 mills, up from the current rate of 40.3295 mills, and 30.0908 mills in Armstrong County, up from the current rate of 27.2975 mills. This represents an increase of 2.7933 mills (10.23 percent) for Armstrong County residents and a 3.6566 mills (9.07 percent) increase for Clarion County.
According to district officials, Redbank Valley is expecting to net $3,102,730 from real estate taxes.
The other major revenue streams the district relies upon are basic education funding and special education funding that come from the state. According to Mastillo, Redbank is expecting to receive $8,851,560 for Basic Education and $1,039,706 for Special Education expenses.
He went on to say that, as with all district budgets, the major expenses are salary and benefits. He also pointed out an increase in tuition expenses for district students attending external cyber school.
“That [expense] jumped substantially since COVID, almost doubling to close to $1 million,” Mastillo said. He explained that this represents an approximate $430,000 increase over the previous year.
“When we did our previous presentation, based on this year’s budget, we were $400,000 light because we only budgeted $500,000, and we’ve been at $900,000,” he said. Mastillo pointed out that the district pays $11,182 per year for a regular education student and $25,139 per year for a special education student for external cyber instruction. “We went from 47 students pre-COVID to a high of 65. It just started dropping off in November or December to 62.”
Noting that the district is budgeting $955,436.03 for tuition to PA Cyber Schools for 2021-22, Mastillo pointed out that the figure could change if some students decide to return to in-class learning in the fall.
Mastillo also said that cyber school expenses not only take away from in-classroom students, but result in the loss of state funding for the cyber school students.
“[It’s difficult to watch] half a million to a million dollars just floating out of your district that you have no control over,” he said. “But until we get some change at the state level with cyber funding or parents realize that external cybers are not free, the home district in which they live is paying that bill.”
All told, district officials reported that the total budget for the 2021-22 school year is $20,052,740.11.
“We’re looking at a balanced budget,” Mastillo said.
Mastillo credited the “fiscally responsible” proposed budget to the unified vision of district administration and staff. He also pointed out some restructuring of current Title programs.
“I feel good that this budget is going to give us what we need,” he said. “I believe the administrative team that we have in place, setting high expectations, having consistency K-12, we have a unified administrative team that’s all working together.”
The final budget is expected to be approved during a special meeting on June 24.
Also during last Tuesday evening’s meeting, board members gave their approval to the Clarion County Career Center’s total $2,968,236 budget for next school year.
“We typically approve their whole budget,” Mastillo said, noting that Redbank’s approval is then sent back to the career center board. “It basically shows that we support what they’ve done and put together.”
Mastillo said that Redbank Valley has budgeted $613,984.66 for student tuition to the career center for next year.
“It averages about the same [each year],” he said. “But it’s also based on the number of kids.”